Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:30 pm.
During the conversation, we’ll discuss the new school year, and the latest on the Rogers High School construction project, and will answer viewer questions. Have a question for the Superintendent, leave them below!
Read More From What'sUpNewp
Live Results: 2023 Special Election – Representative in Congress District 1
Gabriel Amo (D) to face Gerry W. Leonard, Jr. (R) in November Special Primary General Election.
Newport County Home Sales: 23 homes changed hands last week (Aug. 28 – Sept. 1)
From contemporary residences to condominiums and cottages, here’s an inside look at some recent sales in the area.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Sept. 5 – 6
Arrest made for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 Grams.
What’s Up in Newport: Wednesday, September 6
Why We Love Baseball, Fermentation Class, Aquidneck Growers Market, A Convo with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and more!