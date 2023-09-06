Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Tuesday, September 5, through 7 am on Wednesday, September 6.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 7:25 pm on Tuesday, September 5, Officer Ducker took into custody Tyler Walmsley, age 43 of Newport, Rhode Island, for Obstructing Officer In Execution of Duty, Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest, and Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.

At 2:25 am on Wednesday, September 6, Officer McCabe arrested Everett Johnson, age 46, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 Grams.

DISPATCH LOG