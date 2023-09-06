Meet your new best friend, Morgan – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Morgan is an 8-year-old female mixed breed.

Morgan. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

“Morgan is a beautiful senior lady who will gaze lovingly into your eyes while you pet her,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “She takes a moment to warm up to new people, but once she does she’ll be your new best friend. Come in and meet her- we know you’ll fall in love”.

For more information about Morgan, please fill out an application at www.potterleague.org and stop by the Animal Care and Adoption Center today!”