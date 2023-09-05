Temperatures are heating up this week and the Rhode Island Lottery says that some of their players are as hot as the weather.

The Evening Daily Number drawn on August 31 resulted in a man from Providence winning $76,832! He always plays those numbers for his mother’s birthday (3 7 9 5) and this time purchased five $1 combination tickets at Bally’s Twin River in Lincoln. He plans to put his winnings towards his business.

A man from Providence usually plays the $2 Crossword Instant Game, but this time decided to splurge on the $10 “Mega Crossword” Instant Ticket at New Lanes, 451 Hartford Ave., Providence. He won $75,000 and plans to use the money towards retirement, pay bills and invest.

A woman, who was not identified, from Newport tells Rhode Island Lottery that she always scans the barcodes on her Instant Tickets to see if they’re winners before she even scratches them. When she scanned her “Rhode Island Red” Instant Ticket, she saw the message to claim her prize at the Lottery Headquarters and figured she had won a couple thousand dollars. However, after scratching the numbers on her ticket, she was surprised to learn she was holding onto a $50,000 winner. She purchased her ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd., Newport.

A $30,000 “5X” Instant Ticket win makes another big Rhode Island win. A man from Johnston said his wife purchased the ticket for him at Shore’s Market, 435 Atwood Ave, Cranston. He plans to use the money towards a downpayment on car for her.

The Instant Game winning continues as a man from Central Falls got lucky on another Rhode Island Instant Game, “Rhode Island Loteria,” winning $20,000. He purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven, 970 Douglas Pike, Smithfield.

Finally, a man from Smithfield won $18,000 playing Keno Plus at Escada Restaurant, 39 Putnam Pike, Johnston. He always plays a 7-spot Quick Pick and this time it paid off.