Photo by Element5 Digital on Pexels.com

Rhode Island voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in a Special Primary Election contest to narrow down a field of candidates vying for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline.

The winner of the Republican and Democratic Primary will face off in a Special General Election on Tuesday, November 7.

Results will begin to display after the polls close on September 5, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.

​Results are unofficial and do not represent final voting tallies.

REP Representative in Congress District 1

Candidate
Gerry W. Leonard, Jr.*
Terri Flynn

DEM Representative in Congress District 1

Candidate
Walter Berbrick
Allen R. Waters
Donald R. Carlson
Spencer Dickinson
J. Aaron Regunberg
Sabina Matos
Stephen M. Casey
Gabriel Amo
John Goncalves
Stephanie Beaute
Sandra C. Cano
Ana Quezada

