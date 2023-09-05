Rhode Island voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in a Special Primary Election contest to narrow down a field of candidates vying for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline.

The winner of the Republican and Democratic Primary will face off in a Special General Election on Tuesday, November 7.

Results will begin to display after the polls close on September 5, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.

​Results are unofficial and do not represent final voting tallies.

REP Representative in Congress District 1

Candidate Gerry W. Leonard, Jr.* Terri Flynn

DEM Representative in Congress District 1

Candidate Walter Berbrick Allen R. Waters Donald R. Carlson Spencer Dickinson J. Aaron Regunberg Sabina Matos Stephen M. Casey Gabriel Amo John Goncalves Stephanie Beaute Sandra C. Cano Ana Quezada