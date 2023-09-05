Rhode Island voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in a Special Primary Election contest to narrow down a field of candidates vying for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline.
The winner of the Republican and Democratic Primary will face off in a Special General Election on Tuesday, November 7.
Results will begin to display after the polls close on September 5, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.
Results are unofficial and do not represent final voting tallies.
REP Representative in Congress District 1
|Candidate
|Gerry W. Leonard, Jr.*
|Terri Flynn
DEM Representative in Congress District 1
|Candidate
|Walter Berbrick
|Allen R. Waters
|Donald R. Carlson
|Spencer Dickinson
|J. Aaron Regunberg
|Sabina Matos
|Stephen M. Casey
|Gabriel Amo
|John Goncalves
|Stephanie Beaute
|Sandra C. Cano
|Ana Quezada