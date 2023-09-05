Gardiner House, Newport’s newest boutique hotel, opens on Friday, September 8 at 24 Lees Wharf.

“A labor of love over five years in the making, the much-anticipated Gardiner House provides a distinctly Newport vantage point of the beloved spaces, experiences, and colorful characters intimate to generational locals – led by co-owners and local Newporters, Howard Cushing and Wirt Blaffer,” a spokesperson for Gardiner House shared with What’sUpNewp.

More on the new hotel;

Designed to feel and flow like a seaside house full of playful design, Gardiner House embraces the fabric of Newport’s artful history, drawing much of its design story and creative roots from Cushing’s great-grandfather, American artist Howard Gardiner Cushing, and his nearby family home, The Ledges, built in 1867. Guests who enter Gardiner House are welcomed by a two-story mural wrapped around a spectacular staircase – a masterful recreation of an original mural by Howard Gardiner Cushing painted circa 1905 that remains in the front hall of his Newport family home.

The hotel’s color palette of blues, greens and vibrant pops of coral and lilac are translated across Gardiner House’s 21 guest rooms and suites. The heartbeat of the hotel is found in the Studio Bar, a warm, inviting and timelessly chic space for all of Newport to start or end a night out. Featuring a menu of cocktails and flavorful bites, the bar is intimate and art-filled with rich green walls, a working wood fireplace, and mix of seating areas to inspire conversations that linger into the night with friends new and old. The hotel also boasts beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces with unmatched harbor views including a Sun Porch and the 2,400 sq. ft. Gardiner Ballroom.

Gardiner House plans to also open an indoor/outdoor restaurant and terrace in the spring of 2024.

Gardiner House opens on Friday, September 8, and is now taking reservations on its website at gardinerhouse.com. During the months of September and October, rates range from $465 – $825 per night.