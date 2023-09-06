Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

The meeting will take place in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on September 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., Innovate Newport, Conference Hall, 513 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

~Proclamation recognizing Betsy Alison for winning gold at the Sailing World Championship as a para sailor in the Hanse 303 Women’s class in The Hague ~

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the City Council meetings held July 26, 2023, August 9, 2023 and the workshops held August 7, 2023 and August 17, 2023.

b. Special Events:

1. Middletown Cub Scout Pack 77, d/b/a Middletown Cub Scout Popcorn Sale, Cardines Field; September 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2. Daniel Hannon, d/b/a Hobo Wiffleball Tourney, Miantonomi Park; September 16, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

3. SSR Corp, d/b/a Sardella’s Restaurant- Renzi Fundraiser Concert, Imbriglio’s Courtyard, 32 Memorial Blvd.; September 20, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

4. Troop 3 BSA/Narragansett Council, d/b/a Be A Scout Day, Miantonomi Park; September 23, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

5. Newport Public Education Foundation, Inc., d/b/a An Evening for Education, Young Building, Salve Regina University; September 28, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

6. Newport Elks Lodge, d/b/a Corvette Car Show, 141 Pelham St.; September 30, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

7. Fifth Element, d/b/a Broadway Street Fair, 105 Broadway; October 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

8. Newport Contemporary Ballet, d/b/a Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave.; November 22, 2023 from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and November 24-December 1, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

9. Fireworks Display- Barbara Moran, Moran Wedding Fireworks, barge off of Castle Hill; September 30, 2023 10-minute display beginning at 8:50 p.m.

c. Communication from Diane McCaffrey, Chairperson, Newport Festa Italiana, re: Expressing appreciation to the City Council for creating the Public Sculpture Commission and requesting Sandra J. Flowers to the commission (Receive)

d. Communication from Lisa Knowles, Newport International Boat Show Director, re: Requesting permission for Flexjet helicopter to be on display for the show on Perry Mill Wharf (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

e. Communication from Maureen Cronin, Board Member, Women’s Resource Center, re: Request to hang a flag, light up City Hall and hold a proclamation ceremony during October for Domestic Violence Awareness month (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Sidewalk Café License, New, P2 Investments, LLC, d/b/a Root, 6 Broadway

3. Entertainment License, Daily, Goat Lessee, LLC, d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort, 1 Goat Island, North Lawn, September 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

4. Entertainment License, New, Bloody Bull, LLC, d/b/a Gardiner House, 24 Lee’s Wharf to have entertainment Sunday through Saturday, indoors, first and second floors from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and outdoors on the lawn and second floor deck from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Second Hearing)- Conditions imposed at the first hearing:

“Outside entertainment on the lawn area (with Amplification) permitted April through October 31; no amplification after 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, max decibel level 65; no amplification after 11:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays preceding a Monday holiday; All speakers and amplification shall be directed away from the property lines and to the hotel building. No live music or speakers permitted on the Second Floor Deck exclusive of background music limited to max decibel level of 55”

5. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Reappointments:

Trust and Investment Commission–David Galvin Trust (5-year term expires 10/31/2026)

Ken Nomiyama ( 5- year term expires 10/31/2027)

RESOLUTIONS

6. Memorandum from City Solicitor Christopher J. Behan, Esq., re: New Assistant City Solicitor for Land Use Boards (with accompanying resolution)

ORDINANCES

7. Amending Chapter 10.56.010 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled “One-way streets designated-Signs required” (Second reading)

8. Amending Chapter 12.32 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled “Park and Recreation Areas”, to amend Section 12.32.061 entitled, “Public tennis courts, pickleball courts and running track-Regulations” (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

9. Memorandum for the Interim City Manager, re: Status of Broadband Project

10. Action Item #6198/23 – RE: Ordinance Revision – 10.44.010. – Multi-way Stop Signs-Designated – Hillside Avenue and Dexter Street & Hillside Avenue and Sunset Boulevard (w/accompanying ordinance)

11. Action Item #6199/23 – RE: Broadband and Noise Control Consulting Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

12. Action Item #6200/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Fire Rescue Vehicle – Cooperative Purchasing Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

Laura C. Swistak, CMC

City Clerk

Adjourn- September 6, 2023