Gasoline prices have been spared any upward pressure wrought by hurricane season since Idalia’s landfall missed critical refinery infrastructure. Lower prices were also partially due to almost flat demand for gas over Labor Day weekend, according to GasBuddy data.

Gas prices are down slightly, on average, nationwide. However, the price for a gallon of gas now sits at the same point it did roughly a year ago when inflated prices were cooling off from highs influenced by the conflict in Ukraine. Oil production cuts extending into October by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are expected to keep prices at current levels or slightly higher into the fall season.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of September 5.

Providence by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.74

— Rhode Island average: $3.74

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

– Year change: -$0.08 (-2.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.35

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

– Year change: -$0.69 (-13.6%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.57

#2. Napa, CA: $5.42

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $5.40

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Monroe, LA: $3.19

#2. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $3.20

#3. Jonesboro, AR: $3.25