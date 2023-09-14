This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Thursday, September 14 | Reading Time: 7 minutes

🌪️ The National Weather Service in Boston said radar data and videos showed it was likely that a tornado damaged trees and power lines in Rhode Island and Connecticut on Wednesday. In Lincoln, Rhode Island, photos after the storm showed at least one roof damaged and the press box at the high school stadium tipped into the bleachers. Read More

🛥️ The 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show kicks off today at 10 am. This year’s Show includes a diverse line-up of new boats and products that are making their U.S. debut. The show will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Read More

🎨 The creative work of Salve students in the areas of photography, painting, drawing, illustration, ceramics, graphic design, sculpture, and interactive media will be featured at the Dorrance H. Hamilton Gallery when Best of Salve Student Show, also known as the BOSS Show 2023, opens today (and runs through Sept. 27). Read More

🏖️ Earlier this year, Charlestown seemed to be getting on the right side of the public access issue by adding the relevant section of the state constitution to its town beach signs, while Narragansett became the municipality setting itself up for future confrontations by implementing time limits for parking on Ocean Road. However, after a Town Council Meeting in Westerly on September 11, the sleepy enclave that sometimes plays host to Taylor Swift has quickly moved to the forefront. Read More

🏠 September started off with a strong number of property transfers. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 21 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week. Read More

⛵ On Tap This Weekend: Newport International Boat Show, Fall for Lucy’s Hearth, Belfast with Turas, Newport Polo, and more! Read More

⚾ Save The Date: Join the Naval War College Foundation for the 6th Annual Cardines Classic at Cardines Field on September 29, 2023!

🇮🇪 The JPT will be celebrating the halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with a screening of Belfast this evening at 7:30 pm. Get there at 6:30 pm and enjoy live traditional Irish music by Turas! Event details

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Tropical Storm Watch

Today: NNW wind around 8 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 6:57 pm | 12 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:09 am & 8:23 pm | Low tide at 1:37 am & 1:38 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.5 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star

Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista

Sunday, Sept. 17: Emerald Princess and Aurora

