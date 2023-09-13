Brian Scholes, age 73, of Fall River, MA, passed away peacefully at his home on September 10th, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Andrea Scholes, with whom he owned and operated Scholes Stained Glass. He was an accomplished stained glass artisan, who, along with his wife achieved many awards, accolades and honorable mentions. They were once commissioned by Mayor John Mitchell to create five original fused glass platters commemorating “the city of Fall River.” The first of this series was presented to Azorean President Amaral. He was an avid cat lover. He leaves behind one brother, Larry Scholes and four sisters, Donna Moore, Barbara Scholes, Joanne Scholes, and Sarah Veloze and two brothers-in-law, Paul and David Burke and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Committal prayers will be on Tuesday September 19, 2023, at 10 am in the chapel at Notre Dame Cemetery 1540 Stafford Road Fall River, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org.