Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, September 8 through 7 am on Monday, September 11.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

No arrests were recorded on Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9.

On Sunday, September 10 at 1 am, Officer Cole arrested Alexandra Flaherty, age 31, of Marshfield, Massachusetts for Assault of Police Officers And Other Officials, Simple Assault Or Battery, Resisting Legal Or Illegal Arrest, Obstructing Officer In Execution Of Duty, and Disorderly Conduct.

On Sunday, September 10 at 1 am, Officer Cole arrested Olivia Costello, age 20, of Milton, Massachusetts, for Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest, Obstructing Officer In Execution of Duty, Disorderly Conduct, and Simple Assault or Battery.

On Sunday, September 10 at 1 am, Officer Cole arrested David Onik, age 44, of Barrington, Rhode Island, for Disorderly Conduct.

On Sunday, September 10 at 1 am, Officer Cole arrested Robert Nash, age 30, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, for Obstructing Officer In Execution Of Duty, Assault of Police Officers And Other Officials, Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Simple Assault Or Battery.

On Sunday, September 10 at 1 am, Officer Cole arrested Rachael Onik, age 41, of Barrington, Rhode Island, for Simple Assault Or Battery, Simple Assault Or Battery, Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest, Obstructing Officer In Execution of Duty, and Disorderly Conduct.

On Sunday, September 10 at 2:35 am, CPO Ripke summoned/cited James Macko, age 18, of Florham Park, New Jersey, for Alcohol, Drink, Possess By Minor – 21.

On Sunday, September 10 at 12:35 pm, Detective Walsh arrested Kyle Swain, age 28, of South Weymouth, Massachusetts, for Simple Assault or Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

On Sunday, September 10 at 7:20 pm, Officer Arel Summoned/Cited Dennis Shannon, age 52, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Alcohol, Drink, Possess, Open Container In Public.

On Monday, September 11 at 2 am, Officer Cole Summoned/Cited Shane Peter, age 39, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Beaches, Parks And Cliff Walk Closing.

