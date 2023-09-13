Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 13.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 8 am on Tuesday, September 12, Officer Clarizio arrested Frank Turnage, age 54, whose address was withheld, for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

at 8 am on Tuesday, September 12, Officer Clarizio arrested Jahsiah Kidd, age 23, whose address was withheld, for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.

12 12:35 am on Wednesday, September 13, Officer Ballantine took into custody Adolfo Guas Carin, age 41, of Middletown, Rhode Island, for Disorderly Conduct and Robbery – 2nd Degree.

DISPATCH LOG