Saturday, September 9
Good Morning!
🎬 The Food Network is filming in Newport on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and they’re looking for more than one hundred audience members!
🚲 Two miles of car-free family-friendly fun will be taking place in Island Park in Portsmouth today as The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll takes place from 9 am to 12 pm.
🎶 The High Kings will be performing in front of a sold-out crowd at The JPT this evening.
🏠 On the market for a new home in Newport County? Tyler Bernadyn has a look at all the open houses happening this weekend.
This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Tonight: Isolated showers before 8 pm, then isolated showers after 2 am. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
- 7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Scattered showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Isolated showers before 8 pm, then isolated showers after 2 am. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:19 am | Sunset: 7:05 pm | 12 hours and 46 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 4:14 am & 4:58 pm | Low tide at 9:44 am & 11:40 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 24 days, 31% lighting.
Things To Do
- 9 am: Gaudet’s First Annual Car Wash!
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 12 pm: The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll at Island Park
- 10:30 am to 12 pm: September Wake + Create at Newport Art Museum
- 11 am: Adoption Events @ The Black Dog in Newport (2 Locations)
- 11 am: The Musicians in the Island Cemetery Tour
- 2 pm to 3:30 pm: BOOK SIGNING: Lauren M. Tracey – THE SPACE BETWEEN at Charter Books
- 5 pm: Barbie Bingo at Fenner Hall
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series – BMW Newport Pro-AM at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Alex Cohen from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The High Kings live at 8 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: The Complaints from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- Portsmouth: Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am
- See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess
- Monday, Sept. 11: Norwegian Escape & Ocean Explorer
- Wednesday, Sept. 13: Amera
- Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star
- Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp
Food Network seeking audience members for filming in Newport on Sunday
The Food Network is filming in Newport on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and they’re looking for more than one hundred audience members!
Open Houses in Newport County this weekend: Sept. 9 – 10
Don’t miss the chance to explore these properties. Visit the open houses to find your perfect home.
Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted
The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge and prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer’s request.
Hurricane Lee is charting a new course in weather and could signal more monster storms
While it’s too early to know how close Lee might come to the U.S. East Coast, New Englanders are keeping a wary eye on the storm as some models have projected it tracking perilously close to New England – particularly Maine.
Kyle Bradish solid for AL-best Orioles, who beat Red Sox 11-2 to run win streak to 6 games
Kyle Bradish struck out nine batters in six strong innings, Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, and the AL-best Baltimore Orioles beat the fading Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Friday night.
Rhode Island eases by Stony Brook 35-14; Kasim Hill throws for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns
Rhode Island (1-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) won its fifth straight home game dating to last season.
Severe heat and heavy storms hit New England; fallen tree kills camper in Vermont
The heat that has gripped much of the nation seeped into New England on Friday, forcing some schools to close or send kids home early while powerful thunderstorms also swept through the region.
Home on Indian Avenue in Middletown sells for $3.75 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Middletown, year-to-date.
What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 7 – 10
9 Central Film Festival, The High Kings, BMW Newport Pro AM, The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll, and more!
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Popular on WhatsUpNewp
- Food Network seeking audience members for filming in Newport on Sunday
- Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Sept. 7 – 8
- Obituary: Joyce D. Watts
- Gardiner House, Newport’s newest boutique hotel, opens this week
- What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 7 – 10
Further Reading
Pizza Wine Celebrates its Newport Expansion with a Pizza Party on Monday (Rhode Island Monthly)
America’s Cup 40 years since Australia’s 1983 win as Lissiman and Longley give away crew secrets (The West Australian)
America’s Cup: Veteran sailor John Longley still vividly recalls the absolute silence that filled Australia II (The West Australian)
Owner of Portsmouth restaurant remembers Jimmy Buffett’s last live show (WLNE)
Our Tax Structure Punishes Environment, Public Health and Low-Wealth Families (ecoRI News)