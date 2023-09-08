Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, September 7, 2023, through 7 am on Friday, September 8.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 7, Officer Clarizio took into custody Anthony Lopez Rios, age 33, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Bench Warrant Issued from 2nd District Court.

At 1 pm on Thursday, September 7, Detective Sardinha took into custody Octavia Boyd, age 24, of Middletown, Rhode Island, for fraudulent use of credit cards.

At 4:43 pm on Thursday, September 7, Detective Billings took into custody Lina Ferruolo, age 66, of Westerly, Rhode Island, for Shoplifting – MISD.

At 5:30 pm on Thursday, September 7, Officer White arrested Christina Duclos, age 43, whose address was withheld, for Domestic-Disorderly Conduct.

At 9:27 pm on Thursday, September 7, Officer Ethier took into custody Christina Duclos, age 43, whose address was withheld, for Domestic – Vandalism, Malicious Injury To Prop and Domestic – B&E Dwelling Of Person Over 60.

DISPATCH LOG