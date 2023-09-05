Discover all that’s happening this week for events, live music, and entertainment this week in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

CRUISE SHIPS

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest I

Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star

Friday, Sept. 8: American Constitution

Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Reminder: Ways to vote in the September 5 Special Primary Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Reminds Voters of Ways to Vote in September 5 Special Primary

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 3 pm, John Erikson at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot from 7 pm to 10 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 6 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm

Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Pension Committee at 9 am, Planning Board at 7 pm, Board of Canvassers at 8 pm

Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm

Newport: Canvassing Authority at 7 am

Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4 pm, Good from National Theatre Live at 7 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

newportFILM: Saint of Second Chances – newportFILM Outdoors at 7:15 pm at Cardines Field

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No local meetings are scheduled.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Blue Anchor Grill: Alex Cohen from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The High Kings live at 8 pm

King Park: Irish Music – Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles and Rhode to Dublin from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: The Complaints from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Portsmouth: Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 10

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm, Cat Video Fest 2023 at 4:30 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Vineyards: Salty Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No local meetings are scheduled.

