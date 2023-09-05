Discover all that’s happening this week for events, live music, and entertainment this week in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
CRUISE SHIPS
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest I
- Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star
- Friday, Sept. 8: American Constitution
- Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Reminder: Ways to vote in the September 5 Special Primary
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Reminds Voters of Ways to Vote in September 5 Special Primary
THINGS TO DO
- 8 am to 9 am: Networking & Coffee at Innovate Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm: Take and Make Crafts for Kids at the Newport Public Library
- 3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
- 3 pm to 5 pm: Back To School Bash at Elks Lodge
- 6 pm to 7 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Recharge Newport
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 3 pm, John Erikson at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot from 7 pm to 10 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 6 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Pension Committee at 9 am, Planning Board at 7 pm, Board of Canvassers at 8 pm
- Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Canvassing Authority at 7 am
- Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Why We Love Baseball: Charter Books to host author Joe Posnanski and Alex Edelman at The JPT on Sept. 6
Join Charter Books for a night of baseball bliss as Joe Posnanski & Alex Edelman talk about why we all love America’s favorite pastime!
THINGS TO DO
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7:30 pm: Charter Books presents Why We Love Baseball with Joe Posnanski with Alex Edelman at The JPT
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 3 pm, Why We Love Baseball – A live conversation with Author Joe Posnanski & Alex Edelman at 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Town Council at 6 pm, Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
- Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm, School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Melville Park Committee at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7:30 pm
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
THINGS TO DO
- 6 pm: Cocktail Club: Penicillin at One Bellevue
- 7:15 pm: Saint of Second Chances – newportFILM Outdoors at Cardines Field
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4 pm, Good from National Theatre Live at 7 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Saint of Second Chances – newportFILM Outdoors at 7:15 pm at Cardines Field
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tree Commission at 7 pm
- Tiverton: North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
THINGS TO DO
- 5 pm to 8:30 pm: Community Bingo Night at Vasco da Gama Hall
- 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Coming and Going: New work of Algernon Miller Opening Reception at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: LIVE @ THE PLAYHOUSE: COMEDY with DAWN TYLER AND FRIENDS
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: 9 Central Film Festival at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: LIVE @ THE PLAYHOUSE: COMEDY with DAWN TYLER AND FRIENDS at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Caitlin Carey Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Mark Flynn from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Children’s auditions for Trinity Rep’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be held September 9
Auditions for youth ages 8-12
The High Kings to perform at The JPT on September 9
The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien.
THINGS TO DO
- 9 am: Gaudet’s First Annual Car Wash!
9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 12 pm: The Sakonnet Coastal Bile & Stroll at Island Park
- 11 am: Adoption Events @ The Black Dog in Newport (2 Locations)
- 11 am: The Musicians in the Island Cemetery Tour
- 2 pm to 3:30 pm: BOOK SIGNING: Lauren M. Tracey – THE SPACE BETWEEN at Charter Books
- 5 pm: Barbie Bingo at Fenner Hall
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Blue Anchor Grill: Alex Cohen from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The High Kings live at 8 pm
- King Park: Irish Music – Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles and Rhode to Dublin from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: The Complaints from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Portsmouth: Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 10
Portsmouth Historical Society to host Family Fun Day on Sept. 10
Have some fun and learn about the history and preservation of Portsmouth!
Swim Across America Rhode Island will make waves to fight cancer on September 10
Hundreds Participate in This Annual Event – Including More than A Dozen College Swim Teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts
THINGS TO DO
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Pawdrain at Fort Adams
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 2 pm: Fashion & Art Event at T Ayriyan Clothing Boutique
- 2:30 pm to 4 pm: Newport Classical Community Concert: Sybarite5 at Great Friends Meeting House
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm, Cat Video Fest 2023 at 4:30 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Salty Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
