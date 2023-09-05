Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams State Park. Photo Credit: Audrain Automobile Museum

Discover all that’s happening this week for events, live music, and entertainment this week in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

CRUISE SHIPS

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

  • Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest I
  • Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star
  • Friday, Sept. 8: American Constitution
  • Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 3 pm, John Erikson at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot from 7 pm to 10 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 6 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm
  • Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Pension Committee at 9 am, Planning Board at 7 pm, Board of Canvassers at 8 pm
  • Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
  • Newport: Canvassing Authority at 7 am
  • Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
  • See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 9 Central Film Festival at 6:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
  • Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:55 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: LIVE @ THE PLAYHOUSE: COMEDY with DAWN TYLER AND FRIENDS at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Caitlin Carey Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Mark Flynn from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Alex Cohen from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The High Kings live at 8 pm
  • King Park: Irish Music – Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles and Rhode to Dublin from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: The Complaints from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 10

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm, Cat Video Fest 2023 at 4:30 pm
  • Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Salty Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

