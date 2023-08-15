PROVIDENCE, RI: Trinity Repertory Company announces children’s auditions for its 47th annual production of A Christmas Carol. New England youth ages 8-12 can audition on Saturday, September 9, from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses at 999 Newport Ave South, Attleboro, MA. No registration is required.

Auditions are open to children ages 8-12 who will be 12 years or younger through the entire run of the show. Children should come prepared to sing a holiday song of their choice, and will read from a section of the script as part of their audition. All auditionees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time rehearsals start in October. Visit Trinity Rep’s social media pages for a video detailing the full audition process. Additional audition information can be found at trinityrep.com/kidsauditions.

This season, Trinity Rep is looking for young neurodivergent actors to portray select roles. “Neurodivergent” is an umbrella term encompassing a range of identities in which a person’s brain “works differently” than those of the majority, or “neurotypical” people. Examples of identities considered neurodivergent include, but are not limited to, autism, ADHD, OCD, Down syndrome, Tourette’s syndrome, generalized anxiety disorder, and dyslexia. Trinity Rep will provide appropriate accommodations for these young actors during auditions, rehearsals, and performances.

A Christmas Carol is sponsored by Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses. Trinity Rep’s 2023-24 Season is sponsored in part by the Rhode Island State Council on The Arts (RISCA). Southwest Airlines is the Official Airline of Trinity Rep.

ABOUT TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY

Rhode Island’s Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for nearly two million audience members.

Trinity Rep’s 2023-24 Season runs through June 2024, and includes productions of The Good John Proctor, Becky Nurse of Salem, A Christmas Carol, La Broa’ (Broad Street), August Wilson’s Fences, and La Cage aux Folles. For more information, visit Trinity Rep’s website at www.trinityrep.com.