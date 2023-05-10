Spectacle Live today announced that they will present The High Kings: The Road Not Taken on Saturday, September 9 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Tickets for The High Kings: The Road Not Taken at the Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday, September 9 at 8 pm are $49-$69 and go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

THE HIGH KINGS

The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien. The High Kings formed in June 2007 when Brian, Darren, Finbarr and former member Martin Furey were asked to join a brand-new Irish ballad group by David Kavanagh after he had noticed a gap in the market for a band specializing in traditional Irish music.

It didn’t take long during their first studio rehearsal for them to realize that the way their individual voices blended together meant that they were onto something special. The High Kings play 13 instruments between them, creating the unique sound and atmosphere that they still showcase to this day. This was confirmed when their self-titled debut album reached number 2 on the world Billboard Music chart. In March 2009 The High Kings played 5 consecutive sold out shows to a packed audience in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

The High Kings continue to set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. The High Kings continue to perform in sell out venues across the globe to their ever-growing army of loyal fans that span generations.

JANE PICKENS THEATER

The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center is a world-class art house cinema located in Washington Square in the historic center of Newport, Rhode Island. As the only movie house in downtown Newport, The JPT is a film and event space with a sense of style based on history. The JPT does not just show films but creates experiences. In addition to screening films on a daily basis, the theater also hosts live music, parties and performances.

The JPT Newport is housed in a historic building that was built in 1834 as a church and has shown films since the silent days of the 1920s. The business is operated as a for profit business. The Friends of The Jane Pickens Theater, a non-profit 501(3)(c), exists to fund local educational film programming. www.janepickens.com

SPECTACLE LIVE

Spectacle Live was founded in 2012 to provide performing arts venues throughout New England with expert services in venue operations, booking and programming, venue and event marketing, venue programming and operational management, consulting, and event production. Since its founding, Spectacle Live has worked with more than a dozen New England venues on facility management, and in promoting, marketing, and producing hundreds of concerts, comedy, civic, educational, theatrical, and family entertainment events. Spectacle Live has also been a valuable consulting partner to municipalities and non-profit venue owners, developers, programmers, and operators. Spectacle Live has offices in Lexington and Lowell, MA and Laconia, NH. For more information, please contact Pete Lally, plally@spectaclelive.com or 617-531-1257. SpectacleLive.com