The Portsmouth Historical Society will sponsor a Family Fun Day on Sunday, September 10th, from 2 to 4:00 PM at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum, which is located at 870 East Main Rd in Portsmouth.

This free event will include a living history display with prizes in the Society’s 1725 “Southernmost” Schoolhouse and colonial games.

From 2 to 3 PM, meet Schoolmaster James Preston, who served as the first teacher and lived in the school’s cellar with his family.

At 3 PM, schoolteacher Isabella Fish will talk about what school was like in 1900 in Portsmouth. Also, tour the museum’s former Christian Union Church (1865) and Portsmouth’s Old Town Hall (1824).

Have some fun and learn about the history and preservation of Portsmouth! Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

For more information visit www.portsmouthhistorical.org.