The late summer weekend brings an impressive lineup of top-notch music to the region in a variety of genres. Have a great weekend!

Friday: Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/guitarist Grace Potter was a hit last summer at the Newport Folk Festival when she returned to the stage the morning after her band’s set was cut short due to thunderstorms. The Vermont-based road warrior, who opened for the Rolling Stones in 2015, returns to the area for a stop on the “Mother Road” tour Friday at The Vets in Providence. Click here for details.

Friday: A fine evening of music is coming to ISCO Spirits in Providence when Ben Shaw and Evening Sky hit the stage Friday. The band presents a cool mix of Americana, folk, and jazz, featuring covers and originals. Grace Goodrich opens. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to Jane Pickens Film and Event Center for The High Kings, a Dublin, Ireland-based quartet who play traditional Irish music on over a dozen original instruments. They’ve topped the charts and headlined worldwide since coming together in 2008. Click here for details.

Saturday: Legendary singer Mavis Staples is headlining the PVD Fest in Providence, returning to the area for the first time since her 2021 set at the Newport Jazz Festival. In addition, area favorites Cachi Carvalho, Flawless, and the Afrika Nyaga Drum & Dance Festival Sunday, and other local artists are performing all weekend, alongside art installations, food trucks, vendors, and more. Click here for the complete festival details.

Saturday: The 99-year-old Park Theatre in Cranston needs your support for ongoing repairs. Here’s your chance to help – the Cranston Cares Community Fest beginning at 4PM Saturday. Check out local players, vendors and Majesty, the UK’s biggest Queen tribute band, along with a 99-item auction in a fundraiser for the venerable theater. Click here for details.

Saturday: Live music returns to the University of Rhode Island with a back-to-school show featuring shared headliners The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at the Ryan Center. Lauren Mayberry opens at 7:30. A few tickets remain. Click here for details.