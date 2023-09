On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

Real Estate Open House Schedule for September 9, 2023

Looking for your dream home in Newport County? Mark your calendar for these upcoming open houses on September 9, 2023. From charming single-family homes to luxurious condominiums, there’s a diverse selection of properties to explore.

Condominiums

1. 15 Narragansett Avenue #2, Newport

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Price: $600,000

2. 50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Price: $595,000

3. 32 Kay Street #3, Newport

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Price: $699,000

4. 38 Lawton Brook Lane, Portsmouth

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Price: $499,000

5. 71 Charles Drive #4, Tiverton

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Price: $349,000

6. 1 Tower Drive #2200, Portsmouth

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Price: $5,900,000

Single Family Homes

7. 211 Morrison Avenue, Middletown

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Price: $2,250,000

8. 353 East Shore Road, Jamestown

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

Price: $779,000 (Note: Duplicate listing)

9. 23 Clinton Street, Newport

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Price: $1,949,000

10. 15 Sherwood Road, Portsmouth

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Price: $899,000

11. 64 Dory Street, Jamestown

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Price: $1,699,900

12. 25 Arbor Terrace, Tiverton

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Price: $499,000

13. 106 Kaufman Road, Tiverton

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Price: $369,000

14. 824 Main Road, Tiverton

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Price: $295,000

15. 191 Chases Lane, Middletown

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Price: $750,000

16. 1173 Main Road, Tiverton

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Price: $675,000

17. 109 Kenyon Road, Tiverton

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Price: $499,900

18. 11 Simmons Street, Newport

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Price: $699,900

19. 6 North Drive, Middletown

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Price: $849,900

20. 73 Ellery Avenue, Middletown

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Price: $2,650,000

21. 38 Freeborn Street, Middletown

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Price: $784,000

22. 20 Correia Drive, Portsmouth

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Price: $449,900

23. 199 Lepes Road, Tiverton

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Price: $639,900

24. 15 Lewis Street, Tiverton

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Price: $575,000

25. 300 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Price: $2,800,000

Multi-Family Home

26. 38 Freeborn Street, Middletown

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Price: $784,000 (Note: This property is a 2-4 Units Multi Family)

Real Estate Open House Schedule for September 10, 2023

If you’re in the market for a new home in Newport County, don’t miss these upcoming open houses on September 10, 2023. Explore a variety of single-family homes and condominiums in different neighborhoods.

Single Family Homes

1. 211 Morrison Avenue, Middletown

Date: September 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 Full / 1 Half

Price: $2,250,000

2. 353 East Shore Road, Jamestown

Date: September 10, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 Full

Price: $779,000 (Note: Duplicate listing)

3. 64 Dory Street, Jamestown

Date: September 10, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 Full

Price: $779,000

4. 106 Kaufman Road, Tiverton

Date: September 10, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 Full / 1 Half

Price: $1,699,900

5. 106 Kaufman Road, Tiverton

Date: September 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 Full

Price: $369,000

6. 824 Main Road, Tiverton

Date: September 10, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 Full

Price: $295,000

7. 1173 Main Road, Tiverton

Date: September 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 Full / 1 Half

Price: $675,000

8. 67 Liberty Street, Portsmouth

Date: September 10, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Price: $599,900

9. 109 Kenyon Road, Tiverton

Date: September 10, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Price: $499,900

10. 28 Crandall Road, Tiverton – Date: September 10, 2023 – Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Bedrooms: 4 – Bathrooms: 2 Full / 1 Half – Price: $599,000

11. 32 Bayberry Road, Jamestown – Date: September 10, 2023 – Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Bedrooms: 3 – Bathrooms: 2 Full / 1 Half – Price: $1,149,000

12. 10 Cross Street, Newport – Date: September 10, 2023 – Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Bedrooms: 4 – Bathrooms: 3 Full / 1 Half – Price: $1,299,999

13. 20 Willow Lane, Portsmouth – Date: September 10, 2023 – Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM – Bedrooms: 3 – Bathrooms: 3 Full – Price: $900,000

14. 37 Island Road, Portsmouth – Date: September 10, 2023 – Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM – Bedrooms: 2 – Bathrooms: 2 Full – Price: $599,900

15. 20 Correia Drive, Portsmouth – Date: September 10, 2023 – Time: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM – Bedrooms: 3 – Bathrooms: 1 Full – Price: $449,900

16. 22 Willow Lane, Portsmouth – Date: September 10, 2023 – Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM – Bedrooms: 4 – Bathrooms: 4 Full / 1 Half – Price: $1,650,000

Condominiums

17. 38 Lawton Brook Lane, Portsmouth – Date: September 10, 2023 – Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Bedrooms: 2 – Bathrooms: 2 Full / 1 Half – Price: $499,000

18. 31 Lawton Brook Lane, Portsmouth – Date: September 10, 2023 – Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM – Bedrooms: 2 – Bathrooms: 2 Full / 1 Half – Price: $495,000

Don’t miss the chance to explore these properties. Visit the open houses to find your perfect home.