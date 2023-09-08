Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 766 Indian Avenue, Middletown. The property recently sold for $3,750,000.

Annie Becker, Associate Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the Buyer.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Middletown, year-to-date.*

Sited on a 1-acre lot with views of the Sakonnet River, this 4,800+ square foot home features 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half bathrooms, and custom millwork throughout. The property is located within close proximity of Pebble Beach.

“This home is a perfect fit for my client,” commented Annie Becker. “It will be enjoyed by a growing multi-generational family, who will take advantage of all it has to offer inside and out.”