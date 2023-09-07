Joyce D. Watts, 73, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed peacefully on September 3, 2023. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, service and cherished memories.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago on December 13, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Barbara (Pirre) Grant. She moved to the United States in 1972 and began a long career at Newport Hospital. Joyce dedicated her life to helping people, spreading love and hope across the globe through her remarkable mission work. Her spirit knew no bounds and she touched countless lives with her selflessness and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Beyond her mission work, Joyce had a natural talent at helping those in the hospital and worked as a CNA, and later worked at Visiting Nurse Service. She was always active and involved, contributing her time and talent to several organizations including; the NAACP Newport Chapter, Newport Women’s League, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her care extended to those outside of Newport as well, and she volunteered many hours to the Mission Outreach to the needy worldwide, especially in Haiti.

Joyce’s warm heart extended to her friends and family, who were fortunate to witness her boundless generosity and hospitality. She was the heart of every gathering, effortlessly making everyone feel at home with her infectious laughter and genuine warmth.

Joyce is survived by her husband Lee Watts, her children Amanda Dawson of Hyattsville, Maryland and Michele Powell of Killeen, Texas, her siblings: Frederick Grant, Julian Pirrie, Joseph Pirrie, two grandchildren, Kashawn Dawson and Kyle Simmers; a great-granddaughter, Naomi Dawson; as well as many more extended family in the US and in Trinidad.

Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Joyce’s non-profit organization, Global Outreach for All God’s People https://www.godsglobaloutreach.org/#causes

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com