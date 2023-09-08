The Food Network is filming in Newport on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and they’re looking for more than one hundred audience members!

The location of the filming is not being disclosed, because audience members need to sign up in advance and sign a waiver.

Filming will take place from 8:30 am to 2 pm in downtown Newport.

DETAILS



Looking to cast audience members for a local restaurant showcase for a Food Network TV food series filming in Newport, RI! (Adults 18 and up only, please!) Event Date: 9/10/2023, Downtown Newport, RI Start Time: 8:30AM End Time: 2:00PM If interested, please send an email to priscila@citizenpictures. com with the subject line “Newport Audience Member” to receive more information.