Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

👉 On this day in 2000, Newport’s Richard Hatch won the first season of Survivor.⚾ Smithfield Little League’s epic journey at the Little League World Series ended last night with a 9-3 loss to California. It was really fun watching this team. Among the top 5 U.S. teams and top 10 teams in the world, this team has a lot to be proud of! 🐾 The Potter League for Animals is hosting a Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic from 5 pm to 7 pm this evening for those who need those services for their pet.📚 The Jamestown Arts Center will hold a JAC Talk, “The Staying Power of Books,” at 6 pm with panelists Kate Lentz, executive director of the RI Center for the Book, Liz Nelson, Co-Owner and Director of Curiosity Store, and Tim O’Connell, editorial director for fiction at Simon & Schuster. 🚓 Newport Police Department will host an open house today from 6 pm to 7 pm for those interested in learning more about becoming a Newport Police Officer.🎶 Fort Adams Trust’s Music At The Fort series continues this evening with a free performance by Those Guys from 6 pm to 8 pm.👉 Newport City Council is back at it at 6:30 pm with their next Regular Meeting. The meeting will take place at Innovate Newport. Here’s what’s on the agenda.🚎 Spots are still available for Aquidneck Land Trust’s Trolley Tour this Thursday, August 24, at 5 p.m.! Join us for a fascinating guided tour around Aquidneck Island and see first-hand some of the essential properties that ALT has conserved since its founding in 1990.🗳️ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:30 pm on Tuesday, 2,912 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker. 1,283 have voted by mail ballot and 1,630 by early in-person voting – including 147 total votes in Newport, 140 in Portsmouth, 119 in Middletown, 113 in Jamestown, 74 in Tiverton, and 36 in Little Compton. Statewide it’s about a 0.8% turnout thus far.View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 6 mph.Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf

Today: N wind 5 to 7 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:33 pm | 13 hours and 31 minutes of sun.High tide at 12:41 am & 1:10 pm | Low tide at 5:51 am & 6:48 pm.Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6 days, 35% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pmFastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pmFort Adams: Those Guys at Fort Adams. FREE Show! at 6 pmJPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pmLanding: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pmNewport Vineyards: Honeysuckle from 5 pm to 8 pmOne Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 amPerro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until closeRagged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pmSardella’s: Live music at 7 pmThe Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule: Thursday, Aug. 24: American Star | Friday, Aug. 25: American Eagle | Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution | Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess

A planned offshore wind farm moved a step closer to construction Tuesday with the Department of the Interior announcing it has approved the project, to be located in federal waters near Rhode Island south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

On this day in 2000, Newport’s Richard Hatch won the first season of Survivor.

May 24, 1937 – August 19, 2023

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Quantum computing has the potential to exponentially improve the way the U.S. Navy operates.

Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer and Justin Verlander threw six scoreless innings to help the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Tuesday night.

One performance only on Monday, August 28.

Interviews will be held to fill more than 50 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store roles, with starting rates of $15 an hour, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

