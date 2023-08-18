Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced the Rhode Island Department of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker data visualization tool is now available for the September 5, 2023, special primary.

“Transparency and accuracy are critical components of our elections systems, and the Voter Turnout Tracker tool makes data about this special primary election easily accessible to the public,” said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore in a statement. “I encourage all Rhode Islanders with a special election in their community to make their voice heard on or before September 5.”

The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island municipality, down to the precinct level. Users can also explore how many votes have been cast by mail ballot or early in person.

The tracker will be updated twice each day: once mid-day and again each evening. The data displayed in the turnout tracker reflect the most up-to-date voting totals reported by each municipality. These numbers are preliminary and will not represent final turnout numbers.

Early in-person voting runs through 4 p.m. on September 5. Early voting hours and locations for each community with a special election can be found online here.

Voters can also cast their ballot on special primary day, September 5, until 8 p.m. at their assigned polling place.

Voters can determine if they have a special election in their community by viewing their voter record on vote.ri.gov.