Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County.
Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.
Jamestown
66 Howland Avenue sold for $680,000. This 1,719 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $749,000.
504 Seaside Drive sold for $1,550,000. This 1,619 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,350,000.
Little Compton
No transactions were recorded.
Middletown
No transactions were recorded.
Newport
1 Slocum Street sold for $920,000. This 1,227 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $899,900.
28 Pope Street sold for $1,575,000. This 2,736 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,700,000.
Portsmouth
1 Tower Drive #902 sold for $625,000. This 1,365 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $659,000.
61 Immokolee Drive #4B sold for $830,513. This 2,220 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $799,000.
Tiverton
57 Hayden Avenue sold for $449,000. This 1,834 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $449,000.
17 Cutter Lane sold for $1,150,000. This 2,350 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,150,000.
42 Well Meadow Way sold for $370,000. This 1,774 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $359,900.