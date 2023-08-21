Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County.

Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Jamestown

66 Howland Avenue sold for $680,000. This 1,719 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $749,000.

66 Howland Avenue Jamestown, RI 02835. Credit: Statewide MLS

504 Seaside Drive sold for $1,550,000. This 1,619 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,350,000.

504 Seaside Drive Jamestown, RI 02835. Credit: Statewide MLS

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.

Middletown

No transactions were recorded.

Newport

1 Slocum Street sold for $920,000. This 1,227 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $899,900.

1 Slocum Street Newport, RI 02840. Credit: Statewide MLS

28 Pope Street sold for $1,575,000. This 2,736 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,700,000.

28 Pope Street Newport, RI 02840. Credit: Statewide MLS

Portsmouth

1 Tower Drive #902 sold for $625,000. This 1,365 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $659,000.

1 Tower Drive #902 Portsmouth, RI 02871. Credit: Statewide MLS

61 Immokolee Drive #4B sold for $830,513. This 2,220 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $799,000.

61 Immokolee Drive #4B Portsmouth, RI 0287. Credit: Statewide MLS

Tiverton

57 Hayden Avenue sold for $449,000. This 1,834 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $449,000.

57 Hayden Avenue Tiverton, RI 02878. Credit: Statewide MLS

17 Cutter Lane sold for $1,150,000. This 2,350 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,150,000.

17 cutter Lane Tiverton, RI 02878 Credit: Statewide MLS

42 Well Meadow Way sold for $370,000. This 1,774 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $359,900.

42 Well Meadow Way Tiverton, RI 02878. Credit: Statewide MLS