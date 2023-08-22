Nineteen of Stop & Shop’s Rhode Island stores will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, August 26th, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Applicants can visit any of the select supermarket stores in Rhode Island for an on-the-spot interview.

Interviews will be held to fill more than 50 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store roles, starting at $15 an hour, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also unionized openings on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, and drivers. The one day hiring event will occur at 15 stores across Kent, Providence, and Washington counties.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Julie Pinard, Human Resource Business Partner for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on the Saturday, August 26.”

The open, part-time positions provide up to 28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off, and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years old; all other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age or older.

Stop & Shop says that it prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing that the voices of our team members should reflect a diverse set of ideas, experiences, and backgrounds.

Interested applicants who cannot make the one-day career fair can also apply online in advance at https://stopandshop.com/our- careers/ .