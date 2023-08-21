From Middletown’s Monday Night Music Series at Second Beach to Salute To Summer, there’s something for everyone happening in and around Newport this week and weekend; enjoy!

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 24: American Star

Friday, August 25: American Eagle

Tuesday, August 29: American Constitution

Thursday, August 31: American Star

Thursday, August 31: Caribbean Princess

Monday, August 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: The NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Second Beach: Billy D & The Rock-Its from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 5:30 pm, Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, August 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You? at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Wednesday, August 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fort Adams: Those Guys at Fort Adams. FREE Show! at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Vineyards: Honeysuckle from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Thursday, August 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: OutCry from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

newportFILM: Invisible Beauty – newportFILM Outdoors on the Lawn at The Telms at 7:45 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You? at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 9:30 am

Friday, August 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, Loose Pockets from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Changes In Latitudes from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Mike Hutchinson from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Draper from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Saturday, August 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ricky Wade from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Dick n’ Jane Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Y Not 3 from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Kooked Out Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, August 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: The Jamestown Community Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos at 4 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: The Firehouse Band from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Kulak from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Low Tides Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, live music from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

