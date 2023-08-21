From Middletown’s Monday Night Music Series at Second Beach to Salute To Summer, there’s something for everyone happening in and around Newport this week and weekend; enjoy!
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Thursday, August 24: American Star
- Friday, August 25: American Eagle
- Tuesday, August 29: American Constitution
- Thursday, August 31: American Star
- Thursday, August 31: Caribbean Princess
Monday, August 21
Theatre by the Sea to mark 90th Anniversary with a ‘Big Barn Bash’
The show will feature performers who’ve graced TBTS’s stage over the years.
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free Self Guided Tours of Eisenhower House
- 11 am: Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Mondays in Miantonomi at Miantonomi Park
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Newport: Evening Cocktail Cruise
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: Gentle Yoga & Sacred Sounds at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley & Greg from The Sacred Center
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Middletown’s Monday Night Music Series featuring Billy D & The Rock-Its at Second Beach
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: The NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Second Beach: Billy D & The Rock-Its from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 5:30 pm, Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, August 22
Things To Do
- 9 am: Yoga in King Park
- 10 am: Curator’s Tour—Book as Muse: Language & Image at Jamestown Arts Center
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Redwood Library – Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra
- 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm: Beer Tasting Cruise with The General’s Crossing Brewhouse with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You? at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm,Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton School Building Committee at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Wednesday, August 23
Want to become a Newport Police Officer? Newport Police Department is hosting an open house on Aug. 23
The Newport Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and certified police officers.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on August 23
Due to an ongoing issue with the elevator at Newport City Hall, the meeting will occur in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.
Potter League for Animals to offer Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic on August 23
The Potter League for Animals is pleased to announce an upcoming Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic, extending a vital service to the local community amidst a shortage of available veterinary appointments.
‘The Staying Power of Books’ will be the subject of a Jamestown Arts Center talk on August 23
Panel Discussion with Kate Lentz, Liz Newton and Tim O’Connell on Wednesday, August 23 at the Jamestown Arts Center
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Lobster Bake Wednesdays at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Wine Down – Yoga & Wine for the Earth at Greenvale Vineyards
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series featuring Honeysuckle at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Those Guys at Fort Adams. FREE Show!
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
- 6 pm to 8 pm: JAC Talk: The Staying Power of Books at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fort Adams: Those Guys at Fort Adams. FREE Show! at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Honeysuckle from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee at 3 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am
- Newport: Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Thursday, August 24
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm: Hotel Viking 1st Annual Backpack/School Supplies
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Beach Bash
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Cocktail Club – Martinis at One Bellevue at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: Author Discussion and Book Signing: Lauren Edmondson & Julie Gerstenblatt at Charter Books
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Blithewold Family Clambake
- 6:30 pm: Intersection of Nature and Art, with James Doyle at Bois Doré
- 7:45 pm: Invisible Beauty – newportFILM Outdoors at Lawn at The Elms
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: OutCry from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Invisible Beauty – newportFILM Outdoors on the Lawn at The Telms at 7:45 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You? at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 9:30 am
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Friday, August 25
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm to 7 pm: Last Friday Social at The Newport Pride Center
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, Loose Pockets from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: Changes In Latitudes from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Mike Hutchinson from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Draper from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, August 26
Brew At The Zoo returns to Rogers Williams Park Zoo on August 26
Guests will tap into their wild side at this adults-only evening event, where they can sample over 170 beers, hard seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails from 80+ local, regional, and national brewers.
Save The Date: Salute To Summer will take place on August 26
Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event returns on August 26
Things To Do
- 8 am to 4 pm: FLEA MARKET/ANTIQUE FAIR/CRAFT SHOW Newport Elks Lodge
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 10 am to 4 pm: Endless Summer at Coggeshall Farm
- 11 am to 2 pm: Sunflower Family Festival at Lawn Ave School
- 11 am to 4 pm: Bike Newport’s 10 Spot Ride
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4 pm to 9:15 pm: Salute to Summer Free Concert & Fireworks Show at Naval Station Newport
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm to 7:30 pm: Campfire Sing with Atwater Donnelly at Coggeshall Farm
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ricky Wade from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Dick n’ Jane Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Y Not 3 from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Kooked Out Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, August 27
9th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival coming to Crescent Park in East Providence August 27
Free festival includes three stages of music, a kids tent, food trucks and more
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — the Elms
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series featuring Low Tides Duo at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST featuring The Firehouse Band at King Park
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: The Jamestown Community Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos at 4 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: The Firehouse Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Kulak from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: Low Tides Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, live music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
