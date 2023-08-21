Salute To Summer. Credit: Naval Station Newport

From Middletown’s Monday Night Music Series at Second Beach to Salute To Summer, there’s something for everyone happening in and around Newport this week and weekend; enjoy!

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

  • Thursday, August 24: American Star
  • Friday, August 25: American Eagle
  • Tuesday, August 29: American Constitution
  • Thursday, August 31: American Star
  • Thursday, August 31: Caribbean Princess

Monday, August 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Firehouse Theatre: The NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
  • Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Second Beach: Billy D & The Rock-Its from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

  • Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
  • Newport: Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 5:30 pm, Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
  See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, August 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • The JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You? at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
  • The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Wednesday, August 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fort Adams: Those Guys at Fort Adams. FREE Show! at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Honeysuckle from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close
  • Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
  • The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Bike Newport

Thursday, August 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: OutCry from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
  • newportFILM: Invisible Beauty – newportFILM Outdoors on the Lawn at The Telms at 7:45 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You? at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
  • Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close
  • Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Friday, August 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, Loose Pockets from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • Officers’ Club Deck: Changes In Latitudes from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Mike Hutchinson from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Draper from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, August 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jim Devlin from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ricky Wade from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Dick n’ Jane Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Y Not 3 from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Kooked Out Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, August 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • East Gerry Memorial Square: The Jamestown Community Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos at 4 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: The Firehouse Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Kulak from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
  • Newport Vineyards: Low Tides Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, live music from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
