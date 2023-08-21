The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Friday, August 18 – Sunday, August 20, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrest Log

Friday, August 18

At 8 am, Sergeant Lavallee took Orlando Soto, age 27, of Dorchester, MA, into custody for fugitive from justice.

At 5:45 pm, Officer Sullivan took Jason Sleeper, age 21, whose address is listed as homeless, into custody for disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery.

At 8:47 pm, Officer McCabe summoned/cited Edward Leonard, age 50, whose address is listed as homeless, for alcohol, drink, possess, open container in public.

Saturday, August 19

At 8:51 pm, Officer Boghigian summoned/cited Lauren Ibbotson, age 37, whose address is listed as homeless, for disorderly, obstruct sidewalk, street, wharf.

At 9:10 pm, Officer Sherman summoned/cited Jaime Concoba Gomes, age 26, of Newport, for alcohol, drink, possess, open container in public.

Sunday, August 20

At 3:25 pm, Officer Stravato summoned/cited Hector Ortiz, age 38, whose address is listed as homeless, for urinate, expectorate, or defecate in public.

At 4:39 pm, Officer Sullivan arrested Hector Ortiz, age 38, whose address is listed as homeless, for disorderly conduct.

At 7 pm, Officer Stravato took Nelson Davila, age 33, whose address was withheld, into custody for domestic- disorderly conduct, domestic – vandalism/malicious injury to prop, and refuse/relinquish telephone.

At 7:15 pm, Officer Ballantine arrested Jason Jones, age 29, of Providence, for litter- water pollution, weapons other than firearms prohibited, resisting legal or illegal arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Dispatch Log