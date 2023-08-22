The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
