🗳️ Early in-person voting begins today in the Primary for the Special Election for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

The Candidates

There are 12 candidates in the Special Democrat Primary and two candidates in the Special Republican Primary;

Democrats (in order of appearance on the ballot);

Walter Berbrick

Allen R. Waters

Donald R. Carlson

Spencer Dickinson

J. Aaron Regunberg

Sabina Matos

Stephen M. Casey

Gabriel Amo

John Goncalves

Stephanie Beaute

Sandra C. Cano

Ana Quezada

Republicans (in order of appearance on the ballot);

Gerry W. Leonard, Jr.

Terri Flynn

The top vote-getter from the Democrat Primary and Republican Primary will face off during a Special General Election on Tuesday, November 7.

View Your Sample Ballot

You can view your sample ballot here.

Where To Early Vote

Most cities and towns will host early voting at their local board of canvassers located in your city/town hall. Be sure to check the designated early voting location.

Save The Date

Here are a few important upcoming dates to keep in mind;

Wed, Aug 16: Early in-person voting period begins – Primary

Sun, Sep 03: Deadline to register to vote – Election

Tue, Sep 05: Early in-person voting period ends – Primary – 4:00 p.m. deadline

Tue, Sep 05: PRIMARY

See the full calendar here.

👉 U.S. Senator Jack Reed will join a dozen female entrepreneurs from across Rhode Island this morning at Taste Design in Middletown for a roundtable discussion on financial challenges and economic opportunities facing women-owned small businesses and how these small businesses are adapting and growing.

🎷 The Newport Jazz Assembly Band will perform at Green Animals Topiary Garden on August 23rd at 2 pm. This family program for ages 5-7 (older and younger siblings welcome) aims to explore the history, importance, and beauty of jazz as an art form and culture. This event is free, but advance registration is required.

🙏 Speaking of the festivals, Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival are mourning the loss of long-time former festival producer Bob Jones, who recently passed away.

⚾ At the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Smithfield, Rhode Island, the Metro Region champion, will take on Henderson, Nevada, the Mountain Region champion, today at 3 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

👉 Join us at The JPT this evening as the Cult Classic series continues with a screening of Point Break with live music with We Own Land!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 5 to 7 kt. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 10pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:55 am | Sunset: 7:44 pm | 13 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:39 am & 8:56 pm | Low tide at 2:16 am & 1:56 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 3 pm, Point Break with live music with We Own Land at 6:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dan Decristofaro from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: The Naticks from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 17: American Star

Friday, August 18: American Eagle

Saturday, August 19: American Constitution

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Was arrested in Rhode Island on charges that he stole a diamond and sapphire brooch valued at $32,000 during a wedding in Newport.

DEM aims to “future-proof” a 45-acre state parcel in Richmond by planting species of trees that may be better adapted to endure Rhode Island’s hotter and drier future.

Two Connecticut residents have died this summer from infections linked to a bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater, the state Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

The Potter League for Animals is pleased to announce an upcoming Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic, extending a vital service to the local community amidst a shortage of available veterinary appointments.

A marble statue that depicts a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago.

Auditions for youth ages 8-12

MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.

The mission will take place from August 21-23 and is Governor McKee’s first economic development and policy mission since becoming Governor.

The Rhode Island Board of Elections said Tuesday that its review of nomination signatures submitted by the congressional campaign of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos found “no obvious pattern of fraud,” but will continue to investigate to protect the integrity of the democratic process.

The case involved a female over the over the age of 80 from Washington County, who developed neurological symptoms and died in mid-July.

Fools Rules Regata, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!

The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.

RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th

Forty Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race

The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.