🗳️ Early in-person voting begins today in the Primary for the Special Election for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.
The Candidates
There are 12 candidates in the Special Democrat Primary and two candidates in the Special Republican Primary;
Democrats (in order of appearance on the ballot);
- Walter Berbrick
- Allen R. Waters
- Donald R. Carlson
- Spencer Dickinson
- J. Aaron Regunberg
- Sabina Matos
- Stephen M. Casey
- Gabriel Amo
- John Goncalves
- Stephanie Beaute
- Sandra C. Cano
- Ana Quezada
Republicans (in order of appearance on the ballot);
- Gerry W. Leonard, Jr.
- Terri Flynn
The top vote-getter from the Democrat Primary and Republican Primary will face off during a Special General Election on Tuesday, November 7.
View Your Sample Ballot
You can view your sample ballot here.
Where To Early Vote
Most cities and towns will host early voting at their local board of canvassers located in your city/town hall. Be sure to check the designated early voting location.
Save The Date
Here are a few important upcoming dates to keep in mind;
- Wed, Aug 16: Early in-person voting period begins – Primary
- Sun, Sep 03: Deadline to register to vote – Election
- Tue, Sep 05: Early in-person voting period ends – Primary – 4:00 p.m. deadline
- Tue, Sep 05: PRIMARY
- See the full calendar here.
👉 U.S. Senator Jack Reed will join a dozen female entrepreneurs from across Rhode Island this morning at Taste Design in Middletown for a roundtable discussion on financial challenges and economic opportunities facing women-owned small businesses and how these small businesses are adapting and growing.
🎷 The Newport Jazz Assembly Band will perform at Green Animals Topiary Garden on August 23rd at 2 pm. This family program for ages 5-7 (older and younger siblings welcome) aims to explore the history, importance, and beauty of jazz as an art form and culture. This event is free, but advance registration is required.
🙏 Speaking of the festivals, Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival are mourning the loss of long-time former festival producer Bob Jones, who recently passed away.
⚾ At the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Smithfield, Rhode Island, the Metro Region champion, will take on Henderson, Nevada, the Mountain Region champion, today at 3 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
👉 Join us at The JPT this evening as the Cult Classic series continues with a screening of Point Break with live music with We Own Land!
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
- Tonight: Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: NNE wind 5 to 7 kt. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 10pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:55 am | Sunset: 7:44 pm | 13 hours and 48 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 8:39 am & 8:56 pm | Low tide at 2:16 am & 1:56 pm.
- Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
- 10 am: Arboretum Tour: Stonybrook
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: 100th Anniversary of the Glen Manor House
- 5 pm: Lobster Bake Wednesdays at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 3 pm, Point Break with live music with We Own Land at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dan Decristofaro from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: The Naticks from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm,
- Little Compton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm
- Portsmouth: Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Thursday, August 17: American Star
- Friday, August 18: American Eagle
- Saturday, August 19: American Constitution
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest
Retired professor charged with stealing rare jewelry from well-heeled acquaintances
Was arrested in Rhode Island on charges that he stole a diamond and sapphire brooch valued at $32,000 during a wedding in Newport.
DEM forest restoration project aims to ‘future-proof’ 45-acre state parcel in Richmond from effects of climate change
DEM aims to “future-proof” a 45-acre state parcel in Richmond by planting species of trees that may be better adapted to endure Rhode Island’s hotter and drier future.
Two Connecticut deaths linked to bacteria found in raw shellfish
Two Connecticut residents have died this summer from infections linked to a bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater, the state Department of Public Health said Tuesday.
Potter League for Animals to offer Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic on August 23
The Potter League for Animals is pleased to announce an upcoming Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic, extending a vital service to the local community amidst a shortage of available veterinary appointments.
‘Wounded Indian’ sculpture given in 1800s to group founded by Paul Revere is returning to Boston
A marble statue that depicts a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago.
Children’s auditions for Trinity Rep’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be held September 9
Auditions for youth ages 8-12
MVYRADIO awards 8th round of ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ GRANTS
MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Tanner to lead trade mission to Dominican Republic
The mission will take place from August 21-23 and is Governor McKee’s first economic development and policy mission since becoming Governor.
Election board finds no pattern of nomination signature fraud in Rhode Island US House race
The Rhode Island Board of Elections said Tuesday that its review of nomination signatures submitted by the congressional campaign of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos found “no obvious pattern of fraud,” but will continue to investigate to protect the integrity of the democratic process.
RIDOH reports a case of rare tick-borne disease Powassan
The case involved a female over the over the age of 80 from Washington County, who developed neurological symptoms and died in mid-July.
Happening This Week
What’s Up this week: August 14 – 20
Fools Rules Regata, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!
Newport City Council to host a workshop regarding ‘Strategic Plan Consultant’ on Aug. 17
The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.
newportFILM: RSVP’s required for the screening of ‘Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story’ on August 17
RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th
Ida Lewis Distance Race starts on Friday
Forty Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race
7th Annual Warren Folks Festival set for August 19
The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.
