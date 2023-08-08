Newport City Council will host a workshop regarding “Strategic Plan Consultant,” according to a meeting notice published by the City Clerk today.
The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.
What’sUpNewp is working on learning more about this workshop and will update this story when and if more information is received.
