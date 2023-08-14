Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County.

Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Newport

26 30 Narragansett Avenue #12 sold for $514,000. This 1,227 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $515,000.

674 B Thames Street sold for $700,000. This 1,134 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $699,000.

2 Sunshine Court sold for $862,000. This 1,412 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $850,000.

8 Bliss Road sold for $850,000. This 2,156 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $865,000.

Middletown

12 Spruce Avenue sold for $530,000. This 1,200 single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $420,000.

642 Forest Park Avenue sold for $150,000. This 784 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $160,000.

Portsmouth

34 Child Street sold for $580,000. This 1,614 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $525,000.

259 Taylor Road sold for $935,000. This 2,782 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $999,000.

166 Common Fence Blvd sold for $960,000. This 1,712 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $949,900.

266 Rolling Hill Road sold for $830,000. This 2,896 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $799,000.

230 Sea Meadow Drive sold for $1,042,000. This 3,896 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,100,000.

Jamestown

225 Capstan Street sold for $552,500. This 1,094 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $585,000.

Tiverton

96 Lucy Avenu sold for $477,000. This 1,440 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $475,000.

26 Ridgeside Lane sold for $640,000. This 3,726 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $599,000.

50 Shannon Avenue sold for $455,1000. This 1,552 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $445,000.

26 Fairway Drive sold for $390,000. This 1,900 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $399,000.

50 Wampanog Lane sold for $535,000. This 1,110 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $535,000.

75 Ridgeside Lane sold for $517,000. This 1,976 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $465,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.

