Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County.
Newport
26 30 Narragansett Avenue #12 sold for $514,000. This 1,227 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $515,000.
674 B Thames Street sold for $700,000. This 1,134 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $699,000.
2 Sunshine Court sold for $862,000. This 1,412 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $850,000.
8 Bliss Road sold for $850,000. This 2,156 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $865,000.
Middletown
12 Spruce Avenue sold for $530,000. This 1,200 single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $420,000.
642 Forest Park Avenue sold for $150,000. This 784 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $160,000.
Portsmouth
34 Child Street sold for $580,000. This 1,614 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $525,000.
259 Taylor Road sold for $935,000. This 2,782 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $999,000.
166 Common Fence Blvd sold for $960,000. This 1,712 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $949,900.
266 Rolling Hill Road sold for $830,000. This 2,896 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $799,000.
230 Sea Meadow Drive sold for $1,042,000. This 3,896 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,100,000.
Jamestown
225 Capstan Street sold for $552,500. This 1,094 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $585,000.
Tiverton
96 Lucy Avenu sold for $477,000. This 1,440 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $475,000.
26 Ridgeside Lane sold for $640,000. This 3,726 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $599,000.
50 Shannon Avenue sold for $455,1000. This 1,552 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $445,000.
26 Fairway Drive sold for $390,000. This 1,900 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $399,000.
50 Wampanog Lane sold for $535,000. This 1,110 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $535,000.
75 Ridgeside Lane sold for $517,000. This 1,976 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $465,000.
Little Compton
No transactions were recorded.
