Yun Min (Yi) Cabral, 77, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 12, 2023 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late John C. Cabral for 48 years.

Born in Jeonju, South Korea, she was the daughter of the late Ok Chul Yi and Mal Ye Yi. Yun Min married her husband John on July 14, 1971 in Korea and after living in Korea for a little while, they moved to the US. In 1973 they had their only child, Holly.

Yun Min is survived by her daughter; Holly E. Silvia and husband Ashley, of Portsmouth, her two grandchildren; Christian Silvia and Anthony Silvia also of Portsmouth, her siblings; Yun Chong (Lee) Jackson, and Yong Cho Yi of Ann Arbor, MI.

Besides her husband and parents, Yun Min is preceded in death by her brother, Chu Han Yi.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 18, at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E. Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E. Main Rd., Portsmouth RI 02871.

