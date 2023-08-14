Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, Monday, August 14 through Sunday, August 20.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Thursday, August 17: American Star
- Friday, August 18: American Eagle
- Saturday, August 19: American Constitution
Monday, August 14
RIPTA to run holiday schedule in observance of Victory Day on Monday, August 14
Things To Do
- 11 am: Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 1:30 pm: Cooking with Chef Terranova at Jamestown Vol. Fire Department
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Mondays in Miantonomi at Miantonomi Park
- 2 pm to 7 pm: New Wave of Surfistas – Surf & Yoga at Easton’s Beach
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Middletown’s Monday Night Beach Concert Series featuring The Party Factor at Second Beach
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Firehouse Theatre: Laughter For Locals at 8 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Second Beach: The Party Factor from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- There are no public meetings scheduled today.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, August 15
Things To Do
- 11 am: Jubi Books Read-Along Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Family Night Concerts at Easton’s Beach
- 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm: Summer Favorites and Jimmy Buffett Hits Live Music Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Down City Band at 6 pm
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
- Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Middletown Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11 am, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 4 pm, Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Wednesday, August 16
Things To Do
- 10 am: Arboretum Tour: Stonybrook
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: 100th Anniversary of the Glen Manor House
- 5 pm: Lobster Bake Wednesdays at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 3 pm, Point Break with live music with We Own Land at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dan Decristofaro from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: The Naticks from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Thursday, August 17
Newport City Council to host a workshop regarding ‘Strategic Plan Consultant’ on Aug. 17
The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.
newportFILM: RSVP’s required for the screening of ‘Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story’ on August 17
RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th
Things To Do
- 8 am to 2:15 pm: Newport National Security Symposium at U.S. Naval War College
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 12 pm: Museum Reads – “The House of Fragile Things: Jewish Art Collectors and the Fall of France” at Newport Art Museum
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm: Beach Sound Bath Meditation at Island Park Beach
- 8 pm: Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story – newportFILM Outdoors at Fort Adams
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Jake Hunsinger from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Reef: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Friday, August 18
Things To Do
- 10 am to 11 am: Arboretum Tour: Walnut Point
- 12 pm to 1 pm: What’s in your stars? A Birth Chart Basics Workshop at Recharge Newport
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: It’s Just a Phase: A Magical Moon Workshop with Tea & Treats at Recharge Newport
- 4 pm to 8 pm: Fishes at the Fort at Fort Adams
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Noites De Fado – Fado Night at Linden Place Mansion
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: To be announced
- JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Kulak from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 12 am
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: Back In The Day from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Brian Scott from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm. to8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: J-Krak and Cairo from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Adam Go from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, August 19
7th Annual Warren Folks Festival set for August 19
The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 5 pm: Fools Rules Regatta at East Ferry Jamestown
- 10 am to 12 pm: Theater Tours At The Newport Performing Arts Center
- 10 am to 1 pm: Centennial Celebration of Dr. Roderick Terry saving Butts Hill Fort, Portsmouth, RI
- 10 am to 4 pm: Drill Day at Coggeshall Farm
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4:30 pm: Food Truck Sunsets – Safe Harbor New England Boatworks 2023
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside & Riptides: To be announced
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 2 pm, Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dave Alves from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Outcry Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Rejects Beer Co.: An evening with Neutral Nation, The Underwires and Flavour. at 7:30 pm
- Rusty’s Bar & Grille: My Joe Called Life’s Birthday Bash! at 8 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Cee Cee and The Riders from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Jake Hunsinger from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, After School Special from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, August 20
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Fort Adams
- 8:30 am: Yoga on Sandy Point Beach
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 10:30 am: Brunch in the Vines at Greenvale Vineyards
- 1 pm to 2 pm: 76th Reading of Washington’s Letter at Touro Synagogue
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST at King Park
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Greg Abate from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo at 4 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Diane Blue & The All-Star Band & Ilana Katz Katz from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Live music from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
