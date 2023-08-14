Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, Monday, August 14 through Sunday, August 20.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 17: American Star

Friday, August 18: American Eagle

Saturday, August 19: American Constitution

Monday, August 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: Laughter For Locals at 8 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Second Beach: The Party Factor from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, August 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Down City Band at 6 pm

The JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Wednesday, August 16

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 3 pm, Point Break with live music with We Own Land at 6:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dan Decristofaro from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: The Naticks from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Thursday, August 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Jake Hunsinger from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

newportFILM: Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams at 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Reef: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Friday, August 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: To be announced

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Kulak from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 12 am

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Back In The Day from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Brian Scott from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm. to8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: J-Krak and Cairo from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Adam Go from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

Saturday, August 19

7th Annual Warren Folks Festival set for August 19 The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Sunday, August 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Greg Abate from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo at 4 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: Diane Blue & The All-Star Band & Ilana Katz Katz from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Live music from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

