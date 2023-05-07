Sail Newport

The Collaborative – a nonprofit arts organization, announces the 7th Annual Warren Folks Festival on Saturday, August 19th, from 1 pm to 7 pm at 30 Cutler Street, Warren, RI. 

The Warren Folks Festival is a free one-day music, art and food festival that has quickly become a must-attend event each summer. “Folks Fest is The Collaborative’s biggest fundraiser,” said Collaborative Executive Director and Founder, Uriah Donnelly. “The funds raised help us operate throughout the rest of the year, so it’s important to our organization. But mostly it’s an excuse to throw a big party with all our friends who do cool things.” 

The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers. There is also food from local restaurants including Hunky Dory, Bywater Restaurant, Chomp Kitchen & Drinks, Chelsea’s Creamery, Basil & Bunny, Anna’s Vesuviano, Ming’s Asian Street Food, and Cultro. 

The Beer Garden is, once again, fully sponsored by Narragansett Beer with 100% of the proceeds going to The Collaborative. “This is huge,” opined Donnelly. “The partnership we have created with Narraganset is very important to us. They are incredibly generous and have been big supporters of The Collaborative for a long time. We couldn’t do this without them.” Besides Narragansett, there will be light cocktails from Cruisin’ Cocktails, as well as nonalcoholic beverages from Kristi’s Kraftails. 

Each year the Folks Festival features a wide variety of local music acts and this year is no different. The bands are yet to be announced but once again there will be two stages showcasing nine RI-based musical acts. 

The festival takes place in the backlot of 30 Cutler Street in Warren, rain or shine. Entry is free but donations are encouraged. Attendees are encouraged to walk or bike in as parking is very limited. 

