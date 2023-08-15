MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.



This round, Biscuits, Infinity Landscaping, and Lori Edmonds Homestyle Chef (all in Oak Bluffs) were selected to receive a grant of sixty underwriting messages each on MVYRADIO to be used to inform the public about their business. The flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1200 for each grantee. So far, MVYRADIO has donated $27,600 worth of airtime to this initiative.



MVYRADIO’s Business Diversity Initiative was created to offer underwriting messages to traditionally under-served business owners, including businesses that are owned by women, those who identify as black, indigenous or people of color, immigrants, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the disability community, and veterans.

“MVYRADIO is gratified to be able to help our local area businesses that are owned by women, minority communities, veterans, disabled people and the LGBTQIA+ community. We hope many more folks will take advantage of this opportunity and apply through a very simple process for one of our of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants” said Tristan Israel, MVYRADIO Board member and Co-Chair of the Equity & Inclusion Action Group. “This is our eighth round of grants and we are so pleased to help local minority-owned businesses be able to tell their unique story to our MVYRADIO listenership.”



This quarter’s grantees are:

Biscuits MV Inc. in Oak Bluffs https://www.mvbiscuits.com/ . A BIPOC, woman-owned restaurant serving breakfast and lunch May- October.

Infinity Landscaping in Oak Bluffs https://infinitylandscapingmvy.com/. A BIPOC, immigrant owned landscaping business serving all six towns of Martha’s Vineyard.

Lori Edmonds Homestyle Chef in Oak Bluffs https://www.cheflorimv.com/. A BIPOC woman-owned catering service for family gatherings and private events such as porch parties, beach picnic and fundraisers, weddings, and retreats.



Applications for the next round of grants have already opened. The deadline is September 30 2023, with grants awarded in early October. The application and more information on the program can be found at www.mvyradio.org/diversity.