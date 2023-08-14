Meet your new best friends, Falcor and Joey – this week’s adoptable dogs of the week.

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Falcor and Joey are a mom-and-pop duo looking for a forever home together.

Here’s what the Potter League says about Falcor, a 2-year-old male Husky.

Falcor, the handsome young Husky, along with his loving mom, Joey, are searching for their loving home together! This bonded pair are as playful as they come, making them perfect for an active family seeking adventurous companions. If you’re interested in adopting Falcor and Joey, swing by our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet them. Get ready to embrace a life filled with joy, excitement, and the unwavering loyalty of this beautiful Husky duo.

Falcor

Here’s what the Potter League has to say about Joey, a 3-year-old female Husky;

Meet Joey, the beautiful and devoted mom to Falcor, the handsome Husky duo searching for their loving home together! Joey is a loving and gentle companion who shares a deep bond with her playful son. If you’re ready to welcome this incredible Husky pair into your home, visit them at our Animal Care and Adoption Center. Experience the boundless joy and endless love that Joey and Falcor have to offer.

Joey

For more information about Falcor and Joe, call the Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276.