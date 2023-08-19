Good Morning! Today is Saturday, August 19.
The Rhode Island Department of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker data visualization tool is now available for the September 5, special primary.
Early in-person voting started on Wednesday, August 16, and runs through 4 pm on September 5. So far 1,363 votes (383 mail ballots, 980 early voters) have been cast across Rhode Island, here’s how it breaks down across Newport County;
- Jamestown – 6 mail ballots, 62 early voters
- Little Compton – 2 mail ballots, 11 early voters
- Middletown – 16 mail ballots, 28 early voters
- Newport – 16 mail ballots, 41 early voters
- Portsmouth – 21 mail ballots, 51 early voters
- Tiverton – 11 mail ballots, 26 early voters
Early voting hours and locations for each community with a special election can be found online here.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: W wind 8 to 11 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: W wind 6 to 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:39 pm | 13 hours and 41 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 10:26 am & 10:34 pm | Low tide at 3:46 am & 3:59 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.3 days, 6% lighting.
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 5 pm: Fools Rules Regatta at East Ferry Jamestown
- 10 am to 12 pm: Theater Tours At The Newport Performing Arts Center
- 10 am to 1 pm: Centennial Celebration of Dr. Roderick Terry saving Butts Hill Fort, Portsmouth, RI
- 10 am to 4 pm: Drill Day at Coggeshall Farm
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4:30 pm: Food Truck Sunsets – Safe Harbor New England Boatworks 2023
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside & Riptides: DJ Abby from 9 pm to close
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 2 pm, Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dave Alves from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Outcry Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Rejects Beer Co.: An evening with Neutral Nation, The Underwires and Flavour. at 7:30 pm
- Rusty’s Bar & Grille: My Joe Called Life’s Birthday Bash! at 8 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Cee Cee and The Riders from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Phoenix from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: Steve Demers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Matt & Jimmy from 5 pm to 8 pm, DJ Jutt from 9 pm to close
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Jake Hunsinger from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, After School Special from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Saturday, August 19: American Constitution
- Thursday, August 24: American Star
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
A rare Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off a highway Friday as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England, damaging homes, flooding roads and toppling trees.
44 Open Houses across Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Check these houses out this weekend.
Rhode Island Road Construction Report: August 19 – 26
Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).
Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the other
Phil Durst recalled clawing at his face after a chemical from a commercial dishwashing machine squirted into his eyes, causing “the most indescribable pain I’ve ever felt — ever, ever, ever.”
Voter Turnout Tracker allows Rhode Islanders to see how many votes have been cast in Special Primary
The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island municipality, down to the precinct level. Users can also explore how many votes have been cast by mail ballot or early in person.
Want to become a Newport Police Officer? Newport Police Department is hosting an open house on Aug. 23
The Newport Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and certified police officers.
Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll: A car-free community event for all ages and abilities in Portsmouth
Families, children, and individuals of all ages and abilities are urged to enjoy this 2-mile expanse of the coastal road transformed into a safe and enjoyable route for non-motorized transportation.
2 arrested, including former employee, charged in connection with theft of almost $500K from bank
Police say the theft of nearly $500,000 from a Rhode Island bank was an inside job.
Obituary: James F. Kraft
May 8, 1939 – August 12, 2023
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 14 – 17
The Newport Police Department reported the following arrests and provided dispatch logs from Monday, August 14, through Thursday, August 17.
Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!
On the market for a new home? Check these houses out this weekend.
The festival focuses on everything local, with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.
This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.
