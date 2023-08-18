Check out the open houses happening across Newport County this weekend, Friday, August 18, through Sunday, August 20, 2023.
For more information on any home or open house, click here.
Read More From What'sUpNewp
Rhode Island Road Construction Report: August 19 – 26
Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).
Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the other
Phil Durst recalled clawing at his face after a chemical from a commercial dishwashing machine squirted into his eyes, causing “the most indescribable pain I’ve ever felt — ever, ever, ever.”
Voter Turnout Tracker allows Rhode Islanders to see how many votes have been cast in Special Primary
The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island municipality, down to the precinct level. Users can also explore how many votes have been cast by mail ballot or early in person.
Want to become a Newport Police Officer? Newport Police Department is hosting an open house on Aug. 23
The Newport Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and certified police officers.