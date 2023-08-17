Judith (Judy) A. Papineau, 69, of Tiverton, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Newport Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Albert M. and Irene V. (Reed) Papineau.



Judy worked on the Navy base in Ney Hall for fifteen years. Judy loved to travel and visited many destinations, including cruises, Disneyland and Dollywood. She volunteered at the Middletown Library and the Potter League for Animals. She was part of the James L. Maher Center community for more than 30 years. She loved her family and friends and loved to dance, do Zumba and bowl.



Judy leaves her siblings, George Papineau of Tiverton, Barbara O’Donnell (James) of Homosassa, FL, Regina LaPointe of Tiverton and Crystal Silvia (Russell) of Tiverton. She was the aunt of Justin Silvia of Tiverton.



Judy also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was the sister of the late Walter Papineau, Albert Papineau, Marion Catanzaro and Irene (Pinky) Clark.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 1:00PM to 4:00PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will be private.

Donations can be made in Judy’s memory to the James L. Maher Center, 906 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842.