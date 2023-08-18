BOSTON (AP) — A tornado threatened a Rhode Island town Friday morning as severe weather moved through southern New England.
The National Weather Service said the tornado was over Johnston and moving northeast at 30 mph (48 kph). The service warned that the tornado could cause damage and flying debris and that quarter-size hail was possible.
A tornado warning was in effect for parts of Rhode Island and central and southern Massachusetts. Other parts of New England also saw thunderstorms.
