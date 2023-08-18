Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

August 20 – 26, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 8/21 to 8/25- 6 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

August 19 – 25, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 interchange, various on/off ramp closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 6, from Memorial Blvd. to Dean St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., two left lanes closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect delays.

Weekend Lane Closures

Cranston/Providence: I-95 South at Exit 33 (Route 10), two left lanes closed for bridge replacement, from 8 p.m. Friday, August 25 through 5 a.m. Monday, August 28. The high-speed lane on I-95 North at this location also will be closed. Weekend lane closures will continue until September 18. Expect delays. Use alternate routes such as Route 10 and I-295.

Exit Closure

Cranston/Providence: I-95 South Exit 33A (Route 10 South), ramp closed for construction, 8-11 p.m., Friday, August 28. Follow signed detour.

Weekend

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., alternating lane closures/ right exit and on ramp closed for bridge work, Fri. night, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Expect delays.

Overnight

Cranston: I-95, from Exit 31C (Jefferson Blvd.) to Woodbine St. overpass, alternating lane closures and rolling roadblocks for bridge demolition, Sun., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Please note: two right lanes in each direction will be closed from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Please follow signed detour.



Cranston: I-295 North and South, from Exit 6 to Phenix Ave, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., and Wed. nights, 9 p.m.- 4 :30 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), and I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Hopkinton/Richmond: I-95, from Conn. line to Exit 9, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for drainage and guardrail work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 7 a.m.



Johnston, Cranston Warwick, West Warwick: I-295 North and South, from Exit 9A-B-C to Exit 1A-B, various lane, and on/off ramp closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 South, between Main St. on ramp to Exit 41, right lane closed for electrical work, Tues. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note: right lane will be closed from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., second right lane will be closed from 11 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 39 to MA line, left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.



Pawtucket/Providence: I-95, from Exit 40 (Rte. 122) to Walcott St. overpass, various lane, and on/off ramp closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Weather permitting.



Warwick: I-95 North and South, between Exit 28B and Exit 29, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., and Tues. nights, 9 p.m.- 4 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 North and South, between Exit 27 and Exit 29, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Rte. 117 to Cowesett Ave., left lane closed for guardrail work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick/West Warwick: I-95, from Exit 27 to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, various lane closures for construction, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-95 North, from Exit 33 to Elmwood Ave., right shoulder closed in a moving operation for a bridge inspection, Fri. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.



Cranston-I-95 South (on ramp), from Exit 33 (Route 10) to I-95 South interchange under Park Ave. bridge, Thurs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Pawtucket: I-95, at the Pawtucket River Bridge, various lane closures for lighting work, Tues.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. as follows:

Tues. and Wed.: right lane and shoulder closed on Frontage Rd.

Thurs.: right shoulder closed on I-95 South at Exit 41

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South at its service roads, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road closed bridge demolition, Sun.-Thur., nights Noise is anticipated. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 7 to Rte. 122, left exit closed for a bridge demolition, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: I-295 North and South, from Rte. 146 Interchange, alternating lane closures for a bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at Spring Brook Bridge, road closed for a bridge demolition, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for brush work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: Rte. 37 East, Between Exit 1C and Exit 2A, various lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Cranston: I-295 North and South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon- Thurs nights 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from the Pontiac Ave. off-ramp to the I-95 South on-ramp, left lane closure and rolling roadblock for steel placement, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overlook Dr.), closed for bridge demolition, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Expect noise and follow signed detours.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Expect noise.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the Union Ave. Bridge, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave., from Delaney St. to Atwells Ave., lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closure

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 North and East, from Exit 7 to Exit 9, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., and Thurs, nights, 9 p.m.- 3:30 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Breakneck Hill Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 North Exit 7 to I-295 interchange, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for drainage work, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.

Providence: Rte. 146 North, from the Charles St. on-ramp to just past the Hawkins St. Bridge overpass, all northbound traffic shifts to the right. The shift on Rte. 146 South is slated for mid-August.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Twin River Rd. overpass to Cobble Hill Rd. Bridge, right shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for sign work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Road Closure

Cranston/Providence: Wellington Avenue at the I-95 overpass will be closed for bridge construction starting Monday, remaining closed until September 20. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Rd. to I-295 North ramps, alternating one-way traffic for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

East Providence: Rte. 152 North and South, intersection of Broadway and Rodger Williams Ave and after the bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge cleaning/painting, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Middle Hwy. at Lincoln Ave., and Pawtucket Ave., from Waterman Ave. to #2000, various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Cranston: Wellington Ave., From Paine Ave to Park Ave, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Fri. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 10. North, from Exit 1B to I-95 on ramp, right shoulder closed in a moving operation for a bridge inspection, Fri. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 1 North and South, between Wellington Ave. and First Ave., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 14 (Plainfield Pke.), at #2050, various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. through the end of August.



Cranston: Rte. 10 North and South, Reservoir Ave. to Elmwood Ave., right shoulder closed in a moving operation for a bridge inspection, Thurs. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for construction installation, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Pawtucket: at Pleasant St. and Taft St underpass, right shoulder closed with possible street parking restricted for electrical work, Thurs., and Fri. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Middle Hwy. at Lincoln Ave., and Pawtucket Ave., from Waterman Ave. to #2000, various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Traffic shift in place for Admiral Kalbfus Road from Roundabout to Malbone. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be frequently accessing in and out of the work zone. Commuters for the Navy base can also utilize JT Connell roadway south of the roundabout and the Connector Road for an easy alternative access point to the bridge to avoid the Admiral Kalbfus work zone.

Newport: JT Connell, JT Connell Connector and Halsey Blvd., occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping, landscaping, electrical and drainage work, Mon. – Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Temporary Road Closures

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., is closed nightly for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. through the month of August. Follow signed detour.

Tiverton: Rte. 177 (Bulgarmarsh Rd.), from Fish Rd. to Brayton Rd., road closed for utility work, except for local traffic and deliveries, Mon.-Fri., 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Follow signed detours. Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a police detail, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m., with the road remaining open to all traffic 24-hours per day on Sat., Sun. and holidays through the month of August.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte.116 North and South, from Amica Center Blvd to Wake Robin Blvd Rd., various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, at the Woonsocket overpass to Forestdale/Slaterville (Exit 15) left lane closed with frequent vehicle in/out access of work zone for mowing, Thurs. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



Woonsocket: Rte. 114 (Diamond Hill Rd.) from Fulton St. to St. Leon Ave., various shoulder closures for survey work, Wed. 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Woonsocket: Rte. 114 (Diamond Hill Rd.) from Winter St to Roland St., various shoulder closures for survey work, Wed. 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Narragansett: Rte. 1, before and after the Dillons Corner Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Narragansett: Boston Neck Rd., from Bridgetown Rd. to Conanicus Rd., shoulder closures for sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Richmond/South Kingstown/Charlestown: Rte. 2 (South County Trail), from Rte. 138 in South Kingstown to New Biscuit City Rd. in Charlestown, alternating one-way traffic for paving and striping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

West Bay

Weekday

Coventry: Rte. 117, from Cahoone Rd., Flat River Rd., to Harkney Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for survey work on bridges, Wed.- Wed. (August 30th) 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Alternating one-way traffic and narrowed lanes for survey work at the following locations along Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.:

At Quaker Lane/Gavin Dr.

At Inskip Blvd.

At Route 2 ramps

At Hardig Rd.

At Commonwealth Ave./I-95 South on-ramp

Warwick: Rte. 1 North and South, from Lincoln Ave. to Maple St., various lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.