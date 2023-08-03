Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 3. Today’s newsletter is 1,294 words, approximately a 7-minute read.
👏 The Newport Gulls advanced to the second round of the NECBL playoffs after a winner-take-all victory, 7-1 against the Ocean State Waves on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.
🗳️ We wrap up our conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District today when Democrat Stephen Casey joins us at 2 pm to talk about his campaign. Watch Here (Watch all of our conversations with candidates here)
⚠️ Reminder: Sunday, August 6 is the voter registration deadline for the primary; and the deadline to disaffiliate if voting in a different party primary. Register to vote online.
🎷 Newport is at the center of the music world again this weekend when the “City by the Sea” welcomes the Newport Jazz Festival to town. Founded in 1954, the original outdoor music festival returns with a stellar lineup, which includes jazz legends, rising stars, and local heroes. Here are “Six Picks” not-to-be-missed this weekend!
📺 I’ll be talking about the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more on The Rhode Show on WPRI this morning at 9 am.
🛳️ On the cruise ship schedule, 11 cruise ships are scheduled to visit this month- including the American Star today.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 17 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 9:42 am & 10:06 pm | Low tide at 3:20 am & 3:22 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.2 days, 98% lighting.
Things To Do
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Margaritas at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Annual 100% Networking with NIM and Area Pros at Hotel Viking
- 6:35 pm: NECB Playoffs: Newport Gulls vs Danbury Westerners at Cardines Field
- 7:30 pm: David Sedaris live at The JPT
- 8:15 pm: newportFILM presents Immediate Family at Chateau-sur-Mer
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: David Sedaris live at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Immediate Family at Chateau-sur-Mer at 8:15 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Reef: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
- 2023 Newport Folk Festival: James Taylor makes surprise appearance on Day 1
- What Sold: 13 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 24 – 28)
- What’s Up in Newport this week: August 1 – 6
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Governor McKee, Mayor Khamsyvoravong, and Superintendent Jermain
- Photo Gallery: 2023 Newport Folk Festival
The Latest on WUN
‘Six Picks’ Special: Who to see at the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival
Dozens of jazz greats appearing at America’s original outdoor popular music festival
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Gulls advance to second round of playoffs with 7-1 victory over Waves
Newport will be back at home at historic Cardines Field on Thursday, August 3rd when they take on the Danbury Westerners in game one of the second round of the NECBL playoffs.
Rodríguez drives in go-ahead run and steals home to lead Mariners past Red Sox 6-3
Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and stole home in a four-run seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
CCRI Players to present ‘Antony & Cleopatra’
The CCRI Players are heating up August with a modern adaptation of Antony & Cleopatra this week/weekend!
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Strutt
“This happy guy loves to play, but would also love to snuggle up on the couch next to you!”
Save The Bay seeks applicants for AmeriCorps positions at the new Newport aquarium
“Save The Bay is proud to be an AmeriCorps grantee, and excited to be accepting applications”
State Arts Council opens arts and cultural grant applications
The R.I. State Council on the Arts announced today that applications are now open for grants to arts and culture organizations, folk and individual artists, and arts educators.
Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys opens at Theatre By The Sea on August 9
Jersey Boys will be presented from August 9 – September 10, with preview performances on August 9 and 10 and opening night scheduled for August 11.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Don Carlson, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
During the interview, we learn more about Don, find out why he’s running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says
Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is wanted there for failing to register as a sex offender. The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.
CVS Health turns in better-than-expected 2Q even as pharmacy pricing, increased care use hurt
CVS Health topped second-quarter expectations, but the health care giant’s profit sank as pricing pressure hurt its drugstore business and rising medical costs hit the health insurance side.
Recent Local Obituaries
Patricia “Patsy” F. Davis
August 16, 1939 – July 31, 2023
Leo G. Keefe
August 7, 1925 – July 27, 2023
Beatrice E. ‘Bea’ Monroe
August 16, 1942 – July 17, 2023
John Nestel, Jr.
March 17, 1967 – July 27, 2023
Further Reading
A record-breaking number of cyclists showed up for Newport Folk Festival. This bike advocacy group hopes it happens … (The Boston Globe)
Waterfront Property Owners File Injunction to Continue Their Fight Against R.I.’s New Shoreline Access Law (ecoRI News)
Portsmouth police searching for missing elderly woman (WPRI)
11th Hour Racing to celebrate Ocean Race victory this Friday (East Bay Times)
