👏 The Newport Gulls advanced to the second round of the NECBL playoffs after a winner-take-all victory, 7-1 against the Ocean State Waves on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.

🗳️ We wrap up our conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District today when Democrat Stephen Casey joins us at 2 pm to talk about his campaign. Watch Here (Watch all of our conversations with candidates here)

⚠️ Reminder: Sunday, August 6 is the voter registration deadline for the primary; and the deadline to disaffiliate if voting in a different party primary. Register to vote online.

🎷 Newport is at the center of the music world again this weekend when the “City by the Sea” welcomes the Newport Jazz Festival to town. Founded in 1954, the original outdoor music festival returns with a stellar lineup, which includes jazz legends, rising stars, and local heroes. Here are “Six Picks” not-to-be-missed this weekend!

📺 I’ll be talking about the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more on The Rhode Show on WPRI this morning at 9 am.

🛳️ On the cruise ship schedule, 11 cruise ships are scheduled to visit this month- including the American Star today.

👇 Keep on scrolling for a look at all that’s happening out there today and the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:42 am & 10:06 pm | Low tide at 3:20 am & 3:22 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.2 days, 98% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: David Sedaris live at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

newportFILM: Immediate Family at Chateau-sur-Mer at 8:15 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Reef: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Middletown: Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Dozens of jazz greats appearing at America’s original outdoor popular music festival

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Newport will be back at home at historic Cardines Field on Thursday, August 3rd when they take on the Danbury Westerners in game one of the second round of the NECBL playoffs.

Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and stole home in a four-run seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The CCRI Players are heating up August with a modern adaptation of Antony & Cleopatra this week/weekend!

“This happy guy loves to play, but would also love to snuggle up on the couch next to you!”

“Save The Bay is proud to be an AmeriCorps grantee, and excited to be accepting applications”

The R.I. State Council on the Arts announced today that applications are now open for grants to arts and culture organizations, folk and individual artists, and arts educators.

Jersey Boys will be presented from August 9 – September 10, with preview performances on August 9 and 10 and opening night scheduled for August 11.

During the interview, we learn more about Don, find out why he’s running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.

Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is wanted there for failing to register as a sex offender. The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.

CVS Health topped second-quarter expectations, but the health care giant’s profit sank as pricing pressure hurt its drugstore business and rising medical costs hit the health insurance side.

August 16, 1939 – July 31, 2023

August 7, 1925 – July 27, 2023

August 16, 1942 – July 17, 2023

March 17, 1967 – July 27, 2023

