John Nestel, Jr., 56, father to his beloved daughter, Abigail Nestel, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 27, 2023, as a result of a tragic kayaking accident. John (Johnny) was born on March 17, 1967, in New York City, to parents John Nestel and Joan (Steinhardt) Nestel.

John spent his elementary and middle school years on Long Island and in Vermont. He graduated from Lexington High School in Lexington, Massachusetts and from Boston College (BC) with a BS in Political Science in 1990. At BC, John was a four year member of the varsity men’s tennis team and helped BC win three Big East Conference titles during his time in Chestnut Hill.

Immediately following college, John played in the ATP satellite circuit from 1990-1992, qualifying for nine tournaments across the globe. He was ranked as the USTA’s No.1 men’s 35+ player in New England in 2010, in addition to having top 15 national rankings in 35+ singles and doubles. Upon leaving the circuit, John chose a career in real estate, getting his start in sales and marketing at Century 21 and then moving on to launch his own successful real estate development and property management firm, Peach Properties, where he developed and managed properties in eastern Massachusetts and Maine.

Because of his lifelong love of tennis, John simultaneously launched a tennis coaching career and was Head Varsity Coach at Mount Ida College & Bridgewater State University, coaching those teams to such successes as: Little East Conference champions, the Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament and the NCAA national tournament. Johnny also served as head varsity coach at Thayer Academy where he coached two No. 1 players to undefeated seasons as well as an ISL MVP and a Boston Globe MVP. Most recently, John was the D1 Head Women’s Tennis Coach at College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Massachusetts. He is a USPTR and USPTA certified professional as well as a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer.

In addition to his love of tennis, John was an avid and accomplished downhill skier. As a masters level skier in New England, John loved the ‘rush’ of ski racing and competed in many races throughout the region, both as an individual and team member, and was always excited to qualify for and compete in the NASTAR nationals.

Johnny has an infectious laugh, and a fun-loving sense of humor. Most importantly, John was a devoted father to his beloved daughter, Abigail (Abby). Together, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. He was particularly proud of her successes as a college student, making Dean’s List and securing a coveted summer internship in the DA’s office.

John also loved his large, extended family. He is predeceased by his sister, Shannon, and is survived by his beloved daughter, Abigail (Abby), his sisters, Jane (Penny), Erin, Loren, Nicole, and Siobhan, his brothers, Peter, Brett and Gad, his former wife, Deborah Dunivan, and his adored girlfriend, Trish.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Johnny (John Ira Nestel, Jr.) may be made to:

The Ace Project (an afterschool tennis program serving marginalized youth in Chicago)

www.activechildrenexcel.org

or

The Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org

The Funeral will be held in Newport, Rhode Island this coming Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 3:00pm Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway Newport, RI 02840 Note: Please leave at least 30 mins extra for driving. (This is the weekend of the Newport Jazz Festival – traffic will be challenging.)