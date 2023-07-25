Between July 20 – August 3, What’sUpNewp will host live virtual video conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional district.

During the interviews, we’ll learn more about the candidates find out why they are running in this special election, and discuss what they believes sets them apart from their opponents.

Have a question for the candidates? Please leave it in the comments below. Watch the interview live as it happens or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

What’sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Beauté, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Thursday, July 20 at 11 am

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Tuesday, July 25 at 2 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Wednesday, July 26 at 12 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Wednesday, July 26 at 2:15 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Monday, July 31 at 12 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Thursday, August 3 at 11 am

Congressional District 1 Special Election Calendar