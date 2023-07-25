Between July 20 – August 3, What’sUpNewp will host live virtual video conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional district.
During the interviews, we’ll learn more about the candidates find out why they are running in this special election, and discuss what they believes sets them apart from their opponents.
Have a question for the candidates? Please leave it in the comments below. Watch the interview live as it happens or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.
A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.
What’sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Beauté, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Congressional District 1 Special Election Calendar
|August 6
|Voter registration deadline for the primary; deadline to disaffiliate if voting in a different party primary.
|Register to vote with a paper formRegister to vote online
|August 15
|Deadline to apply for a mail ballot or a Braille/tactile ballot.
|Mail ballot application
|August 16 – September 5
|Early voting period for the primary.
|Polling place information will be available soon.
|September 5
|Special Primaries
|Polling place information available soon.
|October 8
|Voter registration deadline for the special election.
|Register to vote with a paper formRegister to vote online
|October 17
|Mail ballot application deadline for the special election.
|Mail ballot application
|October 18 – November 6
|Early voting period for the special election.
|Early voting location information available soon.
|November 7
|Special Election
|Polling place information available soon.
