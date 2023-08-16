Between July 20 – August 3, What’sUpNewp hosted live virtual video conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional district.

During the interviews, we learned more about the candidates, found out why they are running in this special election, and discussed what they believe sets them apart from their opponents.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

What’sUpNewp had invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Democratic candidates Allen R. Waterson, Spencer Dickinson, John Goncalves, and Ana Quezada, along with Republican candidates Gerry W. Leonard, Jr. and Terri Flynn, did not respond to requests for interviews.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Beauté, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Thursday, July 20 at 11 am

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Tuesday, July 25 at 2 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Wednesday, July 26 at 12 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Wednesday, July 26 at 2:15 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Monday, July 31 at 12 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 pm

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Don Carlson, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Wednesday, August 2 at 11:45 am

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Thursday, August 3 at 11 am

Congressional District 1 Special Election Calendar