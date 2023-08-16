Between July 20 – August 3, What’sUpNewp hosted live virtual video conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional district.
During the interviews, we learned more about the candidates, found out why they are running in this special election, and discussed what they believe sets them apart from their opponents.
A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.
What’sUpNewp had invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Democratic candidates Allen R. Waterson, Spencer Dickinson, John Goncalves, and Ana Quezada, along with Republican candidates Gerry W. Leonard, Jr. and Terri Flynn, did not respond to requests for interviews.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Beauté, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Don Carlson, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Wednesday, August 2 at 11:45 am
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Congressional District 1 Special Election Calendar
|August 6
|Voter registration deadline for the primary; deadline to disaffiliate if voting in a different party primary.
|Register to vote with a paper formRegister to vote online
|August 15
|Deadline to apply for a mail ballot or a Braille/tactile ballot.
|Mail ballot application
|August 16 – September 5
|Early voting period for the primary.
|Polling place information will be available soon.
|September 5
|Special Primaries
|Polling place information available soon.
|October 8
|Voter registration deadline for the special election.
|Register to vote with a paper formRegister to vote online
|October 17
|Mail ballot application deadline for the special election.
|Mail ballot application
|October 18 – November 6
|Early voting period for the special election.
|Early voting location information available soon.
|November 7
|Special Election
|Polling place information available soon.
