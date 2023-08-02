Leo G. Keefe, of Middletown, RI, passed away at the Royal Middletown, on July 27, 2023. He was 97 years old and former resident of Forest Farm in Middletown.

Born August 7, 1925 in Boston, MA, he was a son of the late Frank J. Keefe and Mary F. (Roberts) Keefe. He was a veteran of WW II. Leo was originally from West Roxbury, MA and Needham, MA. He worked as a structural engineer and later moved to Middletown with his family in 1981. His wife and children’s mother was Eleanor and together they had 8 children, and later he was married to Bridget.

While living at Forest Farm, he loved to sing and play bingo and very much enjoyed his friendships with the other residents and staff there. Leo would often say he lived a happy and full life. Leo leaves 8 children Gerry Keefe, Rick Keefe, Greg Keefe, Jim Keefe, Ellen (Keefe) Graham, Elise (Keefe)Tremblay, Dan Keefe and Chris Keefe, 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be private.