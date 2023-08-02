Meet your new best friend, Strutt – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Strutt is an 8-year-old male Retriever, Black Labrador/Mix.

“Meet Strutt, a handsome gentleman with lots of love to give,” Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “This happy guy loves to play, but would also love to snuggle up on the couch next to you! Strutt would prefer to spend his golden years soaking up all of your attention for himself”!

If you want to adopt Strutt, complete an adoption application and go to Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him!

Strutt. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals