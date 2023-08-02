Supported by a grant from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, local nonprofit Save The Bay is seeking applicants for four new one-year AmeriCorps education members at the Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium in Newport, opening later this year.

“Save The Bay is proud to be an AmeriCorps grantee, and excited to be accepting applications,” said Save The Bay Director of Education Bridget Prescott. “AmeriCorps members will play an important role in supporting educational programs at the new aquarium, and we encourage all those with a passion for environmental education to apply.”

The Save The Bay Aquarium AmeriCorps Education Members will teach aquarium students and guests marine science and conservation concepts, while also supporting the development of education programs that align with Save The Bay’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay. Members will also play a role in delivering educational programs in local schools and on Save The Bay’s education vessels.

“The aquarium plays a key role in Save The Bay’s larger education program,” said Prescott. “Our year-round environmental education program seeks to connect students and people of all ages and abilities to Narragansett Bay through hands-on mission-based programming.”

Those interested in learning more about the Save The Bay Aquarium AmeriCorps Education Member positions, which will run from September 5, 2023 – August 31, 2024, can do so on Save The Bay’s website. Applications will be accepted until all four positions have been filled. Save The Bay receives AmeriCorps funding through the Rhode Island Department of Education and ServeRI.

Save The Bay’s education program engages 12,000 K-12 students through school day and afterschool programming each year, and an additional 50,000 through public programs, including seal tours, lighthouse cruises, summer camps, and the current Exploration Center and Aquarium on Easton’s Beach.